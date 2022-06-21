Limerick Leader JP McManus Pro-Am feature

The Limerick Leader will be publishing our JP McManus Pro Am supplement on the June 29 in advance of the highly anticipated event in Adare Manor on July 4 and 5.
Packed full of information about the participating professional and celebrity golfers this supplement will be a great way to find out more about what is one of the biggest events taking place in Limerick this year.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry; former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley; Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan and many more are confirmed.
Booking deadline is Friday June 24 with Copy deadline Monday June 27.
