Sporting stars win Shannon Chamber Golf Classic

Despite having to, once again, postpone its annual Golf Classic until the autumn rather than hold it on its normal mid-summer date, Shannon Chamber welcomed 35 teams, involving 140 players, to the fairways of Shannon Golf Club on Thursday, 9 September.

The victorious team, representing Career Decisions and comprising Tim Crowe and Davy Fitzgerald (Dromoland GC), Joe Hartnett (Fota Island GC) and Kevin O Hara (Ballykisteen GC) claimed the crystal trophies, sponsored by Gift Innovations, and four pairs of flights, sponsored by Shannon Airport.

The Smithstown Light Engineering team, comprising Phil Alldritt and Fergus Cooney (Dromoland GC), Jason Travis (Ballyneety GC) and Conor Mc Philips (Shannon GC) were runners up and also received crystal trophies sponsored by Gift Innovations.

Third and fourth places were taken by teams from Invesco Ltd., and Powcon Ltd. Nearest the pin was won by Declan Costelloe (Limerick GC) playing on the DHL Global Forwarding team whilst the longest drives, men’s and ladies’ were won by Ed Rossiter (Castletroy GC) playing on the Invesco Ltd. team and Suzanne Mc Conway (Dromoland GC) representing AIB.

Abiding by the strict protocol required of golf clubs, social distancing, face coverings and hand sanitising was the order of the day until the golfers hit the fairways where the intent on doing well while having a relaxing fun day away for the stresses of work was evident. Socially distanced networking within teams enabled many businesspeople to reignite business connections that have been denied over the past year.

The day was made possible by sponsorship from a wide range of businesses in the Shannon and wider region while the eighteen tee boxes on the course were resplendent with the logo boards of the many companies that support the Classic annually with tee sponsorship. Prior to hitting the fairways, each player was presented with a goody bag, sponsored by Shannon Chamber Skillnet, containing gifts from ZAGG, Laya Healthcare, Smitz Café, Ei Electronics, and the Park Inn by Radisson Shannon Airport.

Commenting on the day, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “We had a super day thanks to the team at Shannon Golf Club, whose trojan efforts and strict attention to health and safety ensured that the COVID-19 protocol was adhered to. It could not have run more smoothly and while we were not able to present prizes on the night, there was tremendous energy both on and off the course throughout the day and of course the weather was the bonus.

“My thanks must go to the many companies that supported us despite the many challenges they have faced during the pandemic. Their support enabled us to offer a wide range of prizes – 14 in total – and also raffle some additional prizes to give those players who did not feature in the main golf prizes the opportunity to gain a small takeaway. The feedback we have received about the day has been very heartening. We have amazing companies in this region, with a great ‘can do’ attitude and we look forward to next year’s Classic, which we hope can be run without the current restrictions and revert to our mid-summer date.

“Shannon Chamber extends its thanks to all of our sponsors, the companies that entered teams and the staff at Shannon Golf Club. We look forward to hosting our 2022 Golf Classic,” added Ms Downes.