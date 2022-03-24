Search

24 Mar 2022

All About Food: Break out of that rut

All About Food: Break out of that rut

Greek style lamb is a perfect recipe for spring dining Picture: Pixabay

Reporter:

Helen Keown

24 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. I don’t know about you but I have found that baking and cooking is keeping me (and the children) preoccupied during this surreal time. I’ve had several emails looking for recipes for scones, bread, cakes etc. Don’t forget, all my recipes are on my website www.gingergirl.ie. I hope they bring you lots of joy and comfort.

Back to this week’s recipe; it’s time to add a little zing to dinner-time…

Ask Gingergirl
Hello gingergirl,
I’m keen to add some new flavours to mealtimes but I’m not making much progress, usually falling back to the old favourites of grilled lamb or chicken! Do you have any suggestions?
Many thanks,
Louise

Hello Louise,
It is very easy to fall into a rut when it comes to dinner-time, with many of us balancing work, family, homework and household chores every day – in fairness it is probably impressive that we manage to get any hot food on the table some evenings!
There are a few ingredients that are guaranteed to add another dimension to dinner – herbs and spices offer endless possibilities as do flavoured oils, garlic and citrus fruits (see below for one of my favourite condiments). This lamb recipe is a personal favourite. Serving with crusty bread is perfect as a delicious sauce is created as it cooks.

Greek style lamb
800g medium-size potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced
4 large tomatoes, thinly sliced
1 aubergine, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, chopped
3 tablespoons of oregano leaves
100g pitted Kalamata olives, halved
Olive oil
120g of feta cheese, crumbled
4 lamb steaks

Heat your oven to 200ºc. Layer half the potato, tomato and aubergine in a baking dish, scattering with garlic, oregano, olives, a drizzle of olive oil and seasoning as you go.
Scatter over the feta cheese and repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used up. Finish with potatoes and a little oil.
Bake for 45- 50 minutes or until the vegetables are tender (cover with foil if they're getting too brown). Rub the lamb steaks with a little oil, season and place on top of the potato. Bake for 15-20 minutes more until the lamb is cooked. Allow to rest and cool before scattering with oregano and serving with crusty bread.

Gremolata
Whip this up at the last minute to transform a piece of grilled fish, chicken or meat, stir into buttered new potatoes or any thing else that takes your fancy! Simply mix two teaspoons of lemon zest, one clove of very finely chopped garlic and four tablespoons of flat-leaf parsley. Enjoy!

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

