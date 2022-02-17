Search

17 Feb 2022

All About Food: A midweek surprise

All About Food: A midweek surprise

Traditionally goat meat was used to make Keema but these days lamb is the meat of choice Picture: Pixabay

Reporter:

Helen Keown

17 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week it’s time to try something a little different…

Ask Gingergirl

Dear Gingergirl,
My children are very easy to cook for as they like all kinds of food, particularly recipes with spicy or herb flavours. Do you have any midweek recipes that I can try that are both tasty and inexpensive to make when I get in from work?
Thank you,
Mary.

Hello Mary,
First of all I’m delighted that your children are open to all types of foods, this makes your job a lot easier! Midweek dinners do need to be fast as our time tends to be limited and we are often tired after a busy day. I have mentioned in the past about the advantages of planning dinners at the beginning of the week, doing a weekly shop and, when time is more plentiful, making batch dinners for the freezer that can be reached for on days when we’re particularly frazzled! One ingredient I tend to have in my freezer is mince (beef and lamb). I do buy mince from my local butcher as both price and quality tend to be excellent.
For those of you who suddenly have the urge to yawn at the mere mention of mince, I can assure you that the recipe below will change your mind!
Keema is a traditional dish from the Pakistan region that translates as minced meat. Traditionally goat meat was used but these days lamb is the meat of choice.

Keema
(serves 4)
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
4cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped
2 green chillies
3 tablespoons of sunflower oil
500g of lamb mince
2 tablespoons of garam masala
2 teaspoons of turmeric
2 medium, ripe tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons of natural yoghurt
200g frozen peas
1 small bunch coriander, chopped

Place the onion, garlic, ginger and chillies together in a food processor until it forms a paste – if you don’t have a processor you can finely chop the ingredients. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a large frying pan and fry the mixture until it becomes very fragrant. Add the mince and fry until it begins to brown, stirring to break up any lumps.
Add the garam masala and turmeric and fry for one minute. Add the diced tomatoes and bring to a simmer, cook for another minute, then stir in the yoghurt, some salt and a good grind of black pepper. Add a splash of water if you feel you need to loosen the mix, then cook the mixture for half an hour. Add the frozen peas and cook for five minutes, then stir in the chopped coriander. Serve with flat bread, naan bread or poppadoms, chutney and some more natural yoghurt.

Recipe variation
Beef mince can be used in this recipe if preferred. Feel free to add some diced potatoes or play around with the spices – cinnamon, cloves, cardamom or cumin all work well. Keema is also perfect served in pitta bread with mango pickle and some green leaves. Heavenly!

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media