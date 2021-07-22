Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

All About Food: It’s time to celebrate

All About Food: It’s time to celebrate

This lamb recipe is one of Gingergirl’s favourites and is perfect for a special occasion

Reporter:

Helen Keown

Welcome to all about food. Time to celebrate with a feast fit for a King…or Queen!

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

Our mum is a big fan of your column so we thought we’d ask you for a recipe for the birthday dinner we are planning for her. She loves trying new foods and is a fan of pork and lamb.

Many thanks,

Laura and Elaine

Hello Laura and Elaine,

How thoughtful of you both! This lamb recipe is one of my favourites and perfect for a special dinner.

Shoulder of lamb is a very good cut of meat for slow roasting because it is interlaced with layers of fat, which melt and keep the meat moist during cooking. It is also inexpensive in comparison to leg of lamb and is currently at its seasonal best.

The beauty of this dish is its simplicity – once the ingredients are combined it is merely a matter of time – 3 ½ hours – until you have wonderfully flavoursome, melt in the mouth feast.

I like to serve this with a bowl of Greek yoghurt, topped with a couple of tablespoons of harissa, a sprinkle of cumin seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.

Slow Roast Persian Lamb

4 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

The juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 shoulder of lamb, weighing about 1.6kg, lightly scored

For the salad:

The seeds of 2 pomegranates

A handful flat-leaf parsley leaves

100g of watercress

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 tablespoons of olive oil

Flatbreads, to serve

Heat oven to 160ºc/140ºc fan. In a bowl, mix the honey and balsamic vinegar with the cumin, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic. Scatter the onion over a deep roasting tin. Place the lamb on top of the onions. Pour the glaze over the lamb and pour 200ml of water around the lamb.

Cover the dish with a large piece of foil. Roast the lamb, undisturbed, for 3 hours, then remove the foil and continue to roast for 30 minutes to give the lamb colour. Once cooked, pour off the juices, remove as much fat as possible then pour the juices back over the lamb.

Just before serving, simply toss all the salad ingredients together. Serve the lamb with its sauce, the salad and some warmed flatbreads.

Carrot and Orange Salad

An equally delicious salad for the lamb: Using a peeler, slice four carrots into ribbons and into a bowl. Dress them with the juice of half an orange, a glug of extra virgin olive oil, a splash of red wine vinegar, mint leaves and a pinch of salt and pepper, then toss and serve.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie