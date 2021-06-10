All About Food: Time to barbeque

All About Food: Time to barbeque

Spatchcocking is a specific method for butterflying poultry that involves removing the backbone

Reporter:

Helen Keown

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week we return to the barbeque…

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

As you suggested some time back we are making the most of our barbeque using it at least once a week regardless of the weather! Your butterflied leg of lamb is a big hit in our house and now we would love some new tasty recipes - please!

Many thanks,

Pat

Hello Pat,

I think the reason recipes like butterflied leg of lamb are so popular is because not only do they taste fantastic, they're also easy to prepare and look impressive. My kind of cooking!

By removing the meat from the bone, the cooking time is reduced but you still have the great flavour of the joint. Like the butterflied lamb, a whole chicken can be altered for the barbeque. This is done by removing the backbone, enabling the bird to be flattened out for even cooking, the term for this is spatchcock, meaning butterflied. I tend to make the marinade for this recipe using whatever I find in my fridge or cupboards – see below.

Spatchcock barbecue chicken

1.5kg of chicken

2 lemons

4 tablespoons of olive oil

3 garlic cloves, crushed with skin on

2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

Sea salt

To spatchcock the chicken: put on a chopping board, breast-side down, and cut along either side of the back bone with a pair of good poultry or kitchen scissors. Open up the chicken, turn it over, and press firmly along the breastbone with the palm of your hand until the chicken is lying flat. If you are not comfortable doing this simply ask your butcher to spatchcock the chicken for you.

Mix the oil, crushed garlic, salt, pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice and paprika. Brush this all over the skin of the chicken and leave in the fridge for at least thirty minutes to marinate.

To cook on a barbecue: place the chicken on a medium heat, cook for five minutes on each side to seal, reduce the temperature and cook for approximately twenty more minutes per side, turning regularly. Baste the chicken with a mix of lemon juice and olive oil. To check that it has cooked through, pierce with a knife between the thighs and breastbone: the juice should run clear with no trace of blood. Remove from the heat and leave to rest, covered with foil, for ten to fifteen minutes. Cut into portions, drizzle with lemon juice and seasoning.

Contact Gingergirl

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

