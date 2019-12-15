All About Food: This one pot recipe is a ‘hug in a bowl’

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week’s recipe is a one pot recipe but is fresh and has a zing of orange and a hit of fresh parsley which makes for ideal for staving off the winter chill.

Ask Gingergirl

Hi Gingergirl,

I’m a busy mum of three young children, I love quick recipes that I can throw on in the evening when I get in and leave it to cook away while I get homework done! The thing is I’ve exhausted my own repertoire (and friends and family!) and I’d love something new to try!

Claire.

Hi Claire,

One pot recipes are so handy and with three little ones you really must be busy! This ‘stew’ is another, as my daughters describe it, ‘hug in a bowl’ recipe loved by kids and adults alike!

Spring Sausage Stew

(serves 4 adults)

1.5 lb sausages

1 onion, diced

A tin of chickpeas

2 garlic cloves, sliced

150ml chicken sauce

150 ml passata

Zest of 1 clementine

Small bunch of flat leaf parsley

250g macaroni

Fry the sausages in a large saucepan until browned all over. Once ready set aside and keep warm. In the same pan add the onion and garlic and fry until colouring on the edges. Tip in the chickpeas, passata and stock. Bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to a simmer and return the sausages to the pot. Cook over a gentle simmer for 20 minutes.

At this stage add the macaroni and cook for as long as the packet instructs. The macaroni is not essential by any means, it could just as easily be served with some crusty bread.

Just before serving add the roughly chopped parsley and the orange zest. Serve with a crusty loaf and enjoy!

