All About Food: My all-time favourite is mere child’s play

Here’s one of my all-time favourite dishes. Enjoy!

Hello Gingergirl,

Do you have a ‘go-to’ recipe you’d like to share? I love cooking and I want to experiment.

Ella, age 12.

Hello Ella,

I was just like you thirty plus years ago; that’s quite shocking for me to even type! I worked my way through a cook book that was used in catering colleges called Practical Cookery. Even though it was aimed at those training to be professional chefs, I decided at ten years of age that it was the book for me. I’m so pleased that I aimed high as that book gave me a wonderful insight and discipline in to the world of gastronomy. Of course these days, cook books are more plentiful and, for the most part, less formal in their approach. The availability of more exotic ingredients and our own travels means that we can cook up a never ending array of fabulous dishes.

When I read your email this dish immediately sprang to mind. It’s from one of my favourite cookbooks in recent years; Persiana by Sabrina Ghayour. I tend to serve it as a brunch or a supper. Happy cooking!

Baked Eggs with Feta, Harissa & Coriander

Serves 4

Olive oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 large red onions, cut into thin slices

2 teaspoons of turmeric

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons of harissa

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt

40g fresh coriander, leaves chopped

200g feta, broken into small chunks

8 large eggs

Freshly ground black

Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to a preheated saucepan and sauté the garlic and onions over a medium heat until they begin to soften and become translucent. Add the spices and stir well before adding the harissa. After a couple of minutes, add all the tomatoes and season generously with salt. Stir well, reduce the heat and cook for 15-20 mins, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Pour sauce into a large baking dish, scatter coriander on top (reserving a handful for later) and stir in gently. Dot the feta around the dish, pushing some into the sauce and leave some on the surface.

Make 8 holes in the sauce and crack the eggs into them. Season well with black pepper and a little salt. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the whites of the eggs are opaque and cooked through. Sprinkle with the last handful of coriander and serve with warm, crusty bread or flatbread.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie