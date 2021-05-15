Limerick junior camogie side open league campaign with victory over Clare

NEW manager Pat Ryan made a winning start with Limerick Camogie in this Littlewoods Ireland League Division Three clash with Clare.

In Kilmallock this Saturday afternoon it finished Limerick 2-16, Clare 2-10.

In an impressive outing for Limerick, they girls in green ended with 2-14 from play - led by a six point return from Aine Cunningham.

Next up for the Limerick junior side is a visit to Dr Cullen Park to play Carlow next Saturday (2pm).

In this round one win, Limerick dominated throughout but only pulled away from The Banner in the second half.

Clare had a third minute goal from Sarah Loughnane but Limerick were to lead 0-9 to 1-4 at half time.

Killeedy corner forwards Aine Cunningham (3) and Valerie Shanahan (2) led the scoring for Limerick in that opening half with Aoife Coughlan on top in defence.Limerick hit the front for the first time in the eighth minute, 0-5 to 1-1 and never looked back.

It was 0-7 to 1-2 at the first half water break.

Stephanie Woulfe and Ailbhe Larkin had points to ensure a two point interval lead for Limerick.

In the opening minutes of the second half Michelle Curtin hit 1-2 to give Limerick breathing space and a 1-12 to 1-6 lead.

Clare did battle back and at the second half water break it was 1-14 to 1-10.

But Limerick powered over the winning line - Larkin and Ciara English with points before Valerie Shanahan had the second Limerick goal for a 2-16 to 1-10 lead.

In injury time Clare found a consolation goal from a Loughnane free.

SCORERS: Limerick: Aine Cunningham 0-6, Valerie Shanahan and Michelle Curtin 1-2 each, Ailbhe Larkin 0-3 (2frees), Aoife Coughlan, Stephanie Woulfe and Ciara English 0-1 each. Clare: Sarah Loughnane 2-5 (1-5frees), Carol O'Leary, Niamh Mulqueen, Siobhan Lenihan and Kate O'Gorman 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Leah O'Carroll; Megan Ryan, Roisin Mann, Yvonne Lee; Grace Lee, Aoife Coughlan, Shauna Cunningham; Aisling Cunningham, Stephanie Woulfe; Michelle Curtin, Noelle Curtin, Ailbe Larkin; Valerie Shanahan, Aoife Curtin, Aine Cunningham. Subs:

CLARE: Joanne O'Gorman; Aoife Griffin, Caoimhe Kelly, Katie O'Flanagan; Amy Russell, Aleisha Malone, Ciara O'Dell; Ciara Halpin, Sarah O'Cheallaigh; Niamh Mulqueen, Kate O'Gorman, Louise McDonnell, Carol O'Leary. Subs:

REFEREE: John Horgan.