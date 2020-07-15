Local winners to the fore across two competitive racecards in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was the regular racing on Thursday and Saturday this past week in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

On Saturday, the opening race was an ON3 350. The sprint was won in 19.12. Just getting the success on the line was Ballyelan Bingo for Kathy Scanlon. Second was Gurtnacrehy Blake for James Kelly. Kathy was just denied a double success in the night’s third race – an ON2 525.

Victory went to Jimmy Buckley’s Jumeirah Piper. The Jack Buckley trained winner had a length and three quarters to spare on the line in a time of 29.02. Scanlon’s runner Ballyelan Rolly was second.

Hawkeye Supreme for Dan Murphy won a novice 525. The winner had a length to spare on the line in 28.88. Second was Gavins Roddick for Thomas Roche and Tiernan Horgan.

Loads of Fun won for Helen Cussen in an A5 525. In 29.28 the winner was half a length clear on the line. Carindale Black was back in second for Thomas Keating and Sean Fitzgerald.

Faye McNamara won with Fireball Richie in an A7 525. The winning time was 29.37. A length back in second was Lubagh Silver for Kilmallock’s Gus O’Keeffe.

Gerard Garrahy and Cuala Kid won a S5 or Lower 350. The winning time of 29.10 earned a two and a half length success. Second was Martin Giltenan with Gilti Beag.

Carrigmore Blaze brought victory for Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon in an A4 600. The distance race was won in 32.92. James Kelly was again beaten into his – his Gurtnacrehy Kyra two and a half lengths back.

Rallying Rivers won for trainer Sean Stack and owner Francis Walsh in a S3 350. The winning time for the sprint was 19.18. Lass for Charlie was a length back in second for Sean Ryan.

The James Roche trained Coolowen Fortuna won an A4/5 525 for MD Walsh. The winner was two and three quarter lengths clear in a time of 28.98. Back in second was Cozzys Gem for trainer Donal Duggan and owners Sean Cosgrove and Stephen Sheedy.

Gunboat Showman won for Sean Kenny in another sprint. The S2 350 was won in 18.77 and by four lengths. The We Haven’t A Clue syndicate had the second dog home in Ballyhar King.

Glaise Blue was the final winner of the Saturday card – the A3 525 returned the biggest prize money of the night at €325.

The Paraic Campion trained and Pat Moore owned runner had a winning time of 29.27. Second, a length back, was Blitzing for Michael Walsh.

Last Thursday there was a 10 racecard in Limerick.

The opening race was an A3 535. Victory went to Ennistymon for trainer Donal Duggan and owner Martin Crowe. The winner was a length and a half clear in a time of 19.26. Second was Tullovin Bobby for Michael Ryan.

Sprout Alley won for Joe Shanahan in an A5 525. In 29.36 the winner earned a two lengths success. Second was Orlando Robbie for Susan Hayes of Oola.

The Martins Gang syndicate won with Sheriff in an A2 525. The James Roche trainer runner went one better than the previous week to win in 28.56 and by four and a half lengths. Beaten into second was Hidden Harmony for trainer Eamonn Quinn and owner Kathleen Browne.

Mohane Duchess won for Cormac Davern in an A4 525. The winner was a length and a half clear in 29.10. Second was Poor Mans Horse for Briget Casey and Brian Earley.

Vincent Stokes won with Best Man Jack in an A6 525. The winner’s time was 29.22. Cragmoher Castle was just beaten into second for Gerard Kenny.

Sopwell Sarah won for Christy Morgan in A6/A7 525. The four lengths success was earned with a run of 29.22 Second was Bright Ava for Mary Lynch of Bruree.

John O’Neill’s Down An Hour was an A3 535 winner. In 28.35 the winner was five and three quarter lengths clear on the line. Thomas Gallagher’s Joe Be Slick was back in second.

James Kelly had a winner with Gurtnacrehy Guru in a S5/S6 350. The winning time for the sprint was 18.78. Over eight lengths back in second was Tullygarvan Hill for Gerard Garrahy.

John Gleeson had Cnoc Turbo as an A5 525 winner. In 29.49 the winner was a length and a quarter clear on the line. Second was Keeperhill Sally for Barbara Rees Jones.

In the final race of the evening, Ballintubber King won for Michael O’Regan in an A3 535. A time of 28.78 earned a three and a half lengths win. Second was Caulry River for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.