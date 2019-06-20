BREAKING: Limerick based boxer Paddy Donovan turns professional

Limerick based fighter Paddy Donovan has turned professional. The 20 year old is a 13 time Irish champion and has signed with Top Rank Boxing whose stable of boxers currently include World Heavy weight champion of the World, Tyson Fury, Carl Frampton and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Top Rank Boxing announced it has signed Irish amateur standout Paddy Donovan to a multi-year promotional deal. Donovan’s pro debut will be announced at a later date. ESPN is also reporting that former World Champion Andy Lee will be Donovan's mentor as a professional.

Donovan had expressed his disillusionment with amateur boxing after losing out at the European U/22 Championships in Russia last March, while a controversial decision at this year's national finals in February against Kieran Molloy may have turned the potential Japan Olympian's head.