Ireland coach Joe Schmidt confirms squad for French Six Nations tie

THE Ireland rugby squad for Sunday's meeting with France (3pm) has been confirmed by Joe Schmidt.

As reported yesterday in some media outlets, Limerick's Sean Cronin has been omitted from the squad, with Ulster's Rob Herring replacing the Leinster man.

On the Munster front, CJ Stander (face) and Joey Carbery (Hamstring) have been included in the squad having returned from injury. Also included is Tadhg Beirne, who many believe will start against France, while Andrew Conway and John Ryan are also included.

Ireland Squad 2019 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 4:

Forwards (21)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (c)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 31 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 43 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 27 caps

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 55 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 55 caps (vc)

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 11 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 17 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 12 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 29 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 15 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 11 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 7 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 75 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Tom Farrell (Coolmine/Connacht) 0 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 89 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 11 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 70 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 81 caps (vc)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 17 caps