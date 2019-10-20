My Week: Butterfly Ball spreads its wings -again

IWAS so happy to attend yet another hugely successful Butterfly Ball at the Radisson Blu Hotel recently.

The wonderful ball which is in aid of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation has from its inception been one of the most successful galas on the Limerick social calendar year.

May I just say - what a fantastic fundraiser the Butterfly Ball is for the Mid-Western Cancer Centre in Limerick.

As the guests arrived to the black-tie ball they were greeted with a prosecco reception in the foyer with music by the Dolmen String Quarter followed by photographic mementos courtesy of Michael Martin Photography.

The Radisson Blu Hotel pulled out all the stops to produce a delicious four-course meal.

HIYA events were extremely entertaining and included a huge array of top raffle prizes and a very successful auction.

Those who attended the ball were reminded that they were supporting a very deserving fundraiser and the importance of continued fundraising for the entire foundation.

As the very glamorous guests took to the dance floor to the music of the News led by Liam Darcy one but could not admire all the fashion on display. I can't wait for next year’s Butterfly Ball - already

