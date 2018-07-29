Gardening: Clean up with the colourful bottlebrush

Callistemon (Bottlebrush) makes an excellent evergreen garden plant, it has so many positive features. It is a plant that should be flowering in most gardens by now. However the harsh winter has taken its toll, many bottlebrushes have died, ours have survived and are flowering now.

It is a plant that is grown for its fine arching habit and above all the beautiful coloured bottlebrush flowers which appear against the darker background of its narrow leaves. The plant gets its common name from the bristle-like flowers that look like old-fashioned bottlebrushes. The flower consists of a mass of stamens rather than the colourful petals found in most flowers. The tips of the stamens can be coloured yellow.

It is a native of Australia, where it has a very long flowering season, usually beginning in late spring and continuing throughout the summer. In this country, the different varieties will flower from June through to August. The plants are vigorous, long lived and many adapt well to growing in large pots. Callistemons are adapted to cope with seasonal water logging as well as extended periods of drought. They look at their best where they have adequate water in the summer. They like a sunny location. There are many varieties of callistemons to choose from, they may be prostrate or dwarf shrubs, bushes or small trees. There are alpine and weeping species and flower colours that range from white to cream, lemon, red, pink and burgundy. The red colour is the common variety grown in this country. Callistemons are not very hardy and will tolerate temperatures down to about -5˚C, they are well worth experimenting with to see what varieties will survive our colder winters. Many of them suffered badly during last winter but are starting to make a recovery, prune out any dead wood.

Herbaceous Plant of the week

Scabiosa (pincushion flower) are hardy perennials and herbaceous plants that are used for cut flowers as well as garden decoration. The name scabiosa is derived from ‘scabies’ because the plant is supposed to irritate the skin. The plant can grow up to 3 feet tall and produces fragrant flowers from summer to autumn. The stamens stand above the petals like pins stuck in a pincushion. It does best in deep, rich soil.

If the soil is heavy the plant is likely to die during the winter. Scabiosa columbaria ‘Butterfly Blue’ was discovered in an Irish garden over forty years ago by David Tristram, who brought international attention to it. It grows 16 inches tall and produces flowers from late spring to late summer. The flowers can be two inches in diameter with an outer ring of frilly, lavender-blue petals and a paler domed centre with protruding stamens.