Oh deer! Wildlife put out by return of Limerick GAA players

David Hurley

"it's been too long deer!" This image was posted on social media by Ballylanders GAA club

While there is a ban on fans at GAA grounds across the country, players at one Limerick GAA club had an unexpected audience when they returned to training this Thursday following a three-month absence.

Members of Ballylanders GAA club were greeted by a deer when they arrived at their local pitch which reopened earlier this week in accordance with the revised public health guidelines.

However in keeping with government advice, the four-legged supporter observed social distance while looking on during the training session.

“Someone was glad to see the boys back on the field this evening,” read a post on social media.

It's been too long deer Someone was glad to see the boys back on the field this evening @limerickgaa_official @limerick_gaa_football @limerickleader

