Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane



Re-Opening Update : Ahane GAA Club will re-open our pitches on Wednesday June 24 as instructed by the GAA after the announcement made by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday. The pitches are open only for our adult teams, management and coaches who have completed the e-learning module and have presented their certificate of same. They also need to have completed the Health Questionnaire before they return to training. We are also in the process of assigning Covid supervisors to each group.

It is important that all players, management, coaches, parents/guardians of our underage players and anyone else who plays a roll in our club has all of the above paperwork (e-learning module and health questionnaire) completed before coming down to the field for training.

In order to come back training and be involved in the club everyone needs to be registered, if you are not registered you cannot play. You can register online through our website www.ahanegaa.ie. Players and parents/guardians are also reminded that when they do go back training they need to arrive togged and leave straight after training. The idea is to get in, train and get out, there is no hanging around the club before or after training.

We will have updates on our social media accounts in relation to when our underage are going back and also when the health questionnaire will be live for you to fill out. There is a link on our social media that will bring you straight to the e-learning module if you still need to complete it.

We are looking forward to getting back out on the field and getting back playing but we can only do this in a safe manner with your cooperation, so please follow all the guidelines and complete all the above paperwork.

Blackrock



Lotto: The lotto resumes on Wed 1st July. All our sellers are back in action apart from the pubs who will resume later in July. If you availed of the offer for a years lotto, the weeks that had no lotto due to Covid 19 will be added to the end and you will be advised of your new finish date in due course.

Fixtures: The championship programme for our Senior, Junior B, U21 and minor hurlers will be commencing shortly, followed by the under age programme. At the moment the rules are changing day by day and after this weeks county board meeting we should have the draws, and fixture dates for all matches. See facebook and next weeks notes for all details.

Bruff

Lotto : Bruff GAA are delighted to announce that the Club Lotto will be returning this Thursday, June 25th. The jackpot is €10,200! Tickets will be for sale at the usual outlets. All support is greatly appreciated.

Caherline



CLUB ACTIVITIES RETURNING: Adhering to the recently updated Gaa guidelines on the safe return to Gaelic Games, hurling training for all groups will resume in the next week or so. Coaches will be in touch with their groups soon and we'll share the training schedule with everybody.

Ahead of that, all players/guardians will have to complete the GAA Covid-19 e-learning module, the link for which can be found on the club Facebook page. Additionally, all players/guardians will have to complete the GAA Covid-19 health questionnaire online, which should be available on the Gaa website now.

At each training session, the player/guardian must sign to confirm that their health situation has not changed since they completed the questionnaire. Please see our Facebook page for more important information related to our return to activity guidelines. We hope to see you all back hurling, it's been too long.

CLUB LOTTO: Caherline Gaa are delighted to announce that our weekly lotto is returning this coming Friday, June 26th. Tickets are now on sale from Ryan's XL shop and through our usual promoters. The jackpot currently stands at €4,600 and the draw will take place on Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm on the 26th. As always, we'd appreciate your support.

Crecora-Manister



CHANGES TO COVID-19 ROADMAP: Pitches will open this Wednesday 24th June for adult training and on Saturday 27th for minor and below. Training will be on a non-contact basis and players must complete the online eLearning module. Contact training and challenge matches will commence from 29th June and club fixtures will resume from 29th July for all.

KEY FIXTURES DATES: The opening rounds for the championships of the various age groups are as follows. Dates are provisional: Junior Hurling: 25th/26th July v Staker Wallace. Junior Football: 15th/16th August v Ahane Under 21 Hurling: 15th July v South Liberties No dates for minor yet Under 16 Hurling (amalgamated with South Liberties): 3rd August v Ballybrown Under 16 Football (amalgamated with South Liberties): 10th August v Oola Under 14 Hurling (amalgamated with South Liberties): 29th July v Adare Under 14 Football (amalgamated with South Liberties): 12th August v Adare Details for under 12, 10, 8 and 6 are still being finalised.

CONDOLENCES: The club extends its sympathies to the Barron family on the sad passing of Tony Barron late of Ballyregan, Crecora. Tony and his brothers Philip and Noel (a former Club Captain) were great supporters of the Club and could be seen and heard at every Crecora/Manister match. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Croom



Return To Play/Reopening Guidelines: The following guidelines were agreed by the GAA last weekend. This week: Open pitches for Adult training from Wednesday, June 24, Open for Minor and below from Saturday, June 27 Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field.

Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour. From June 29th: Allow contact training and challenge games for all from Monday, June 29th (26 Counties).

Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29th – subject to government specified maximum of 200 people in the ground. Allow Club Fixtures from Friday July 17th.

All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, eLearning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until July 20th The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as Club bars that are serving food, Gyms, Handball alleys etc). Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29th.

Training/Field Schedule: U8 & U10 Hurling & Football – Saturday 10.45am to 12pm U12 & U14 Hurling & Football – Wednesday 6.30pm to 8pm Sundays 10.30am to 12 Noon U16 Hurling & Football – Thursday 6.30pm to 7.30pm Sundays 6.30pm to 7.30pm Ladies Football – Tuesday 7pm to 8pm Friday 8pm to 9pm Minors – Tuesday 8.15pm to 9.15pm Intermediates – Monday 6.30pm to 8pm Wednesday 8.15pm to 9.45pm Friday 7pm to 8pm Saturday 9.00am to 10.30am

Player Injury/Insurance Scheme: All players must have their insurance/membership paid up prior to returning to play. As players are not covered, the club cannot allow players to play until it is paid.

Club Lotto Return: The Club Lotto has been on hiatus during the pandemic but will be recommencing in the next couple of weeks. Further details to follow.

Cúl Camp: Due to the Redevelopment, we will be unable to run the Cúl Camp this year. However, training for all our young players will be starting soon and we look forward to welcoming everyone back. New players are very welcome.

Dromin-Athlacca

Return: Following the recent announcement from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week, we are delighted that we can reopen our pitches for adult training on Wednesday June 24. Minor and underage training can commence on June 27th. The Club will respect anyone who has health concerns or worries about resuming activity following this global pandemic.

Lotto: Club Lotto will recommence on July 11th with 7,000e up for grabs as first prize. Tickets are now on sale through usual promoters and stay tuned for details how to join online. Dromin Athlacca GAA Club would like to take this opportunity to express our grateful appreciation for all our members who have worked in the Front Line and as part of Essential Services.

Fedamore



Lotto: No winner. Jackpot now €15,100. Record numbers playing online again. Thanks for your support! Next Draw 28th June 2020 at Community Centre - 8pm Last Weeks numbers: 2, 12, 13, 22 Lucky Dip Winners €25 each M & B Whelan c/o Tom Myles; Joan Farrell c/o Pat Doran; Gillian Hayes; Mulcahy Play online www.lottoraiser.ie

Return to play : We are delighted to see that GAA fields are reopening in the next week. Please follow all return to play protocols. Membership must be paid by all players before returning to training In relation to Bord na nog, each team will need to have a minimum of 1 volunteer covid supervisor to assist the team coaches at the start and finish of training/match. If you are in a position to assist can you text your name and team ie U6, U8 … etc to Kevin Power. Early next week we will be issuing some essential consent forms for completion before your player can resume training.

Fr Caseys

Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module : Ahead of the GAA return to play, all active club members are reminded that they need to complete the online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. This module can be accessed via the following website courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd Of particular importance in this module is the completion of the Health Questionnaire by all players and the return of the Certificate of Completion to the club secretary @secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie before the first training session resumes.

This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association Clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid Supervisors/Officers, Players/Team Personnel, and the Parents/Guardians of Underage Players. However anyone present at training sessions/games should complete this module to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

Buy a Brick Fundraiser : Fr. Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy a Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for of our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever.

We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity. The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

Galbally



Action: Following a number of weeks in shutdown due to Covid-19, Galbally GAA are returning to action in the coming days with a provisional fixture list in operation and clarity regarding use of GAA facilities. There will be requirements of players and members and everyone is asked to adhere to these in the interests of preventing a second wave of Covid-19.

Fundraiser: In the meantime another Galbally GAA fundraiser is taking place in conjunction with Ballylanders GAA and Pieta house. The Distance Derby is spearheaded by Limerick GDA Gary McCarthy from a Galbally perspective along with some Ballylanders players.

A duathlon will take place among the players from both sides and the general public will walk, run or cycle as both sides aim to outdo one another in the kilometre stakes. The players will complete at 10km run, a 40km cycle and a 5km run. Contributions will be made locally and online with further details to emerge shortly. Keep an eye on social media for promotional videos and images #DistanceDerby

Hospital- Herbertstown



Return: As you are probably aware GAA activities are soon to resume. Your coaches/management team will be in contact to confirm dates and protocols going forward to which everyone is expected to adhere.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true heros. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: klubfunder.com

Stay local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

Drink Tea for MND: Please support Pat Fogarty in his bid to raise awareness for Motor Neuron Disease. fundraise.imnda.ie

Kilteely-Dromkeen



Return to Train/Play: Following the GAA guidelines and the government announcement the club are working hard to have everything in place for a return to training this Wednesday June 24th.

All players, parents, coaches and officers will need to complete the online eLearning module before returning. A health questionnaire will also need to be completed by all also. Before all subsequent training sessions everyone involved will need to self declare that their health condition has not changed. All teams will have a Covid Supervisor (s) who will ensure all protocols are followed.

We are delighted to be returning to play and train, it will be great to see the pitch a hive of activity again. If everyone cooperates and follows the guidelines we will all remain safe.

Fixtures : The county board have announced the new master fixtures list for the remainder of the year. Our Junior Hurling team will begin their all county championship campaign in Group two on the weekend of July 25/26 V Askeaton. We will have four more group games against Mungret, Patrickswell, Old Christians and Croagh Kilfinny. Our Junior Footballers will begin on the weekend of August 15/16 v Drom Bradford, with more group games v Crecora Manister and Ahane.

Development : Our development is nearing completion over the coming weeks. We are delighted with the progress and are sure it will be a huge benefit to the club and the wider community. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and Club Newsletter for updates.

Lotto: With the bringing forward of many of the reopening phases it his hoped to restart our Lotto in the coming weeks. We will give people plenty of notice so that they can purchase their tickets for our next draw, our jackpot stands at €15,650

Monaleen

COVID-19 RETURN TO TRAINING UPDATE: Monaleen GAA/Camogie/Ladies Football: Following the recommendations made by the GAA Covid-19 Advisory Committee on Saturday 20th June, here are the latest updates in relation to return to play in Monaleen: Adult teams may return to training from this Wednesday 24th June.

Minor/younger teams may return to training to training from Saturday 27th June. Note: Teams must stick to the already allocated training time slots in relation to these dates e.g. if adult team had planned to return on Wed 1st July, they can now return Wed 24th June and not at any other time.

Important: All currently agreed training time slots have been updated in the Monaleen website Pitch Bookings section. Please refer to this when arranging challenge matches & for any queries. No extra training slots will be allocated in the first 3 weeks.

CUL CAMP: Dear Parents and Players, Monaleen GAA club has taken the decision not to host the Cúl Camp this year. We would not be able to provide socially distant facilities in the event of poor or wet weather. We understand that this will cause disappointment, but we believe that it is the best option in an ever changing environment. We look forward to returning in 2021 with both Cúl Camp and our own ever popular Summer Camp.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, June 18 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 10, 18, 23 and 30. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were S. Egan, Kylemore; S. O'Connor, Monaleen Park; G. Sadlier, Monaleen Park; P. Ryan, Hazelhall. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls



RETURN TO PLAY : Following recent government announcements, we are close to finalising our plans for a gradual return to training in line with all GAA/LGFA/Camogie Association guidelines and protocols. We look forward to welcoming all our players back to action over the next few weeks.

In line with the guidelines, a Covid Supervisor (s) will be aligned with each team who will ensure all protocols are followed. An individual schedule for return for each team will be provided directly by the team coaches.

All Covid Supervisors, team coaches, players and parent/guardians of underage players will need to complete the Covid-19 Education e-Learning module before returning: courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Everyone participating must also complete an online Health Questionnaire once prior to the first occasion they return to the club. Parents/guardians will need to complete the questionnaire on behalf of underage players. Using the same online system, participants will be required to declare, before each training session or game, that their health status has not changed.

Further details on how to access the online Health Questionnaire will be provided once the final information is available.

In addition, prior to the return to play is it important that all players are registered with the Club for insurance purposes. Players who are not registered this year will not be able to train or play once we get back on the field. Registration can be completed at:

member.clubforce.com

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Second CLUB Limerick Draw will take place this Saturday morning during the Live 95fm Sports Program between 10am & 11am. For this draw the Exclusive Star Prize is Overnight Accommodation in Adare Manor to include an evening meal & breakfast for two people. The top prize is €10,000.

The Club Limerick Draw is vital source of fundraising the County along with a great way to support your club. 50% of all draw membership goes directly to Mungret St. Pauls GAA club.

If you would like to renew or update your membership, please follow the link imerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw-signup/ and select Mungret St. Pauls as the club you wish to support and the number of draws that you with to sign up for (there are 9 draws remaining this year). The deadline for online sign up is 4pm on Friday 26th June.

MY LIFE CHALLENGES: Well done to all our supporters in the Irish Life My Life Challenge, we are going great, keep it up.

Na Piarsaigh



COVID 19 CLUB EDUCATION : It is great news that we may finally begin to return to training and matches in the coming weeks Pitches will open this Wednesday 24th June for adult training and on Saturday 27th for minor and below. Training will be on a non-contact basis and players must complete the online eLearning module. Contact training and challenge matches will commence from 29th June and club fixtures will resume from 29th July for all.

SOCIAL MEDIA : Keep up to date with all Na Piarsaigh news on Facebook and twitter where you will also find our memory lane Picture of the day.

SPONSORS : As the country begins to reopen we ask all our members and supporters to shop locally and keep in mind our wonderful sponsors. Please give them your business where possible.

NEWS : Condolences to the Breen family on the death of PJs mother. We send our beat wishes to PJ, Ann and family.

Pallasgreen



PALLASGREEN GAA VIRTUAL MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY: Absolutely incredible, we have exceeded all expectations !! Not only have we covered 1000KM to all 6 County Grounds in Munster & back, but we have enough KMs on the clock to take us to Croke Park later in the year to support Limerick and all the Grounds in Co. Limerick to support Pallas .

Over 150 people have donated so far, and we greatly appreciate your generosity.

Thanks to everyone who sent on photos, distances covered & donated. Updates are available on Instagram. Our Go fund me page will remain open for another week to allow anyone who would like to take part & donate.

We will in the coming weeks make a video available of all the photographs received. Thank You. The occasion was a double mission for the club, not alone was it a fundraiser for the club to enable for the completion of outstanding works of the dressing rooms & ongoing maintenance of the pitch area, but 50% of all monies raised will go to Milford Hospice. www.gofundme.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: These changes were subsequently endorsed by the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA. Open pitches for Adult training last Wednesday, June 24th. Open for Minor and below from Saturday, June 27th. Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties).Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour.

Patrickswell

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW 2020: The second Club Limerick Draw of 2020 will take place this Saturday June 27. You can join at any stage for the next draw - or the entire annual series! Online customers who only purchased for the first draw are encouraged to sign up similarly online for future draws. Subscriptions can be bought in four different manners: Firstly - online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw.

CORONA VIRUS: The following changes to the 'Return to Activity' guidelines have been made after recommendations from the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Committee. Pitches for Adult training can open on Wednesday June 24. For Minors and younger age groups, training can commence from Saturday June 27. Training is on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the e-Learning module and follow the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc)

Club Fixtures will be allowed from Friday July 17. There has been no change to inter-county dates (September 14 for training. Competitions to start on October 17 as planned). All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, e-Learning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise. Dressing rooms will remain closed until July 20. The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as gyms, Handball alleys etc). Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29.

St Patricks

UPDATE TO COVID-19 ROADMAP: Pitches will now open this Wednesday 24th June for adult training only and Saturday 27th for minor and underage. Training must be non contact and all players must complete the online eLearning module attached below. Contact training and challenge matches will commence from 29th June and club fixtures will resume from 29th July for all teams. Under the GAA return to play conditions, every player MUST complete the Elearning Module (link attached HERE) and retain proof.

courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd

Club Limerick Draw: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on June 27th 2020. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all draw membership goes directly to St Patrick's Gaa club. The Star Prize for June will be an overnight stay in the Luxurious Adare Manor with breakfast and dinner.

You can join the draw done online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw/ @ €10 per draw or €100 per annum or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Kieran Chambers, Kenneth Dawson or any club member.