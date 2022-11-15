Search

16 Nov 2022

Shannonside hurling derby as Ardscoil Ris and St Flannans meet in make-or-break Harty Cup tie

Harty Cup

Jerome O'Connell

15 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SHANNONSIDE rivals Ardscoil Ris and St Flannans meet in the final group game of the 2022/23 Dr Harty Cup campaign this Wednesday afternoon.

The defending All-Ireland champions play the Ennis side in their second game of the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U19) A Hurling Championship in Sixmilebridge at 1.30 this November 16.

Three weeks ago the North Circular Road secondary school defeated Cashel in round one; 3-12 to 1-15. Cashel had previously defeated St St Flannans 5-12 to 2-20 - the Ennis side have Bruff's Tadhg Boddy in their panel.

With two of the three sides to reach the quarter finals in January, a win or draw would confirm the progress of Ardscoil Ris. However, were the Limerick city side to lose by more than two points then they would lose out on scoring difference.

Many of both teams will be renewing rivalries from last year's Dean Ryan Cup final, which St Flananns won. Just last week, Ardscoil Ris won this season's Dean Ryan title with a final win over Thurles CBS. Micheal Collins and Marc O'Brien from that U16 1/2 team were introduced as subs during the round one Harty Cup win over Cashel.

Ardscoil Ris have just two survivors from the starting team that defeated St Kierans College in the All-Ireland final last March in Croke Park – Michael Gavin and Cian Scully, who are joint-captains this season.

Riain McNamara, Diarmuid Stritch and Sean McMahon were introduced as subs in that win and are also still eligible for an Ardscoil Ris side managed by teachers Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Paul Flanagan, along with Damien Gillane (Patrickswell).

The Limerick city side are working with a 36-man panel. There are 15 clubs represented - nine from Limerick and six from south-east Clare.

Ardscoil Ris did of course lose last year's Harty Cup final to Tulla before regrouping to defeat Athenry (Galway), Good Counsel (Wexford) and St Kierans (Kilkenny) to win a historic first All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling title.

PANEL: Andrew Stack, James Finn, James Linnane, Jim Beary and John O'Keeffe (all Na Piarsaigh); Padraig Heffernan, Sam Hickey and Shane Gleeson (all Adare), Sean Morrissey, Daniel Scully and Cian Scully (all Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Jack Butler and Stephen Hassett (both Ahane); Fintan Fitzgerald and Sean Duff (both Mungret St Pauls); Michael Gavin (Ballybrown), Fionn O'Brien (Bruree), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Conor Foley (Murroe-Boher); Cathal Lohan, Daire Neville, Eoin Carey, Eoin Deegan, Jake Higgins, Jake Moylan, Jamie Moylan, Marc O'Brien and Riain McNamara (all Cratloe); Danny Chaplin, Matthew O'Halloran, Niall Liddane (all Sixmilebridge); Diarmuid Stritch and Michael Collins (both Clonlara); Sean Arthur (Newmarket On Fergus), Joe Sherlock (Meelick-Parteen), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens).

Local News

