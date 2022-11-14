In Pictures: Limerick's Munster U20 hurling winning side honoured at gala medal presentation

LIMERICK'S Munster U20 hurling champions received their medals at a gala event in the Castletroy Park Hotel on Saturday night.
In total 41 players and the 15-strong management received presentations from Munster GAA vice-chairman Tim Murphy to mark their championship winning season.
Photographer Marie Keating was in attendance.
