In Pictures: Ahane crowned Limerick senior camogie champions with victory over Killeedy

AHANE won their first Limerick senior camogie championship since 2018 with Sunday's final victory over Killeedy.
It finished 1-13 to 1-9 in favour of the east Limerick side in Ballyagran with Niamh Mulcahy rolling back the years with an exhibition of scoring.
Photographer Sinead Kiely was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Minister for State Niall Collins, Ken O’Connell, electrical contractor and apprentice employer, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, Senator Malcolm Byrne and Brian Mooney, Irish Times
Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann at Foynes Port with Pat Keating, Chief Executive of Shannon Foynes Port Company | PICTURE: Liam Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.