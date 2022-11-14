Search

14 Nov 2022

Live TV confirmed for Na Piarsaigh clash with All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballygunner

Live TV confirmed for Na Piarsaigh clash with All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballygunner

Na Piarsaigh forward Peter Casey | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIVE television coverage has been confirmed for next Sunday's eagerly awaited Munster senior club hurling championship semi final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner.

The clash of the Limerick and Waterford SHC winners takes place this November 20 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.15.

The game will be live on TG4.

Indeed its a TV double-header of Munster club hurling next Sunday with the semi final between Ballyea (Clare) and St Finbarrs (Cork) live on TG4 from Cusack Park Ennis at 1.15pm.

The quartet are chasing a December 3 final spot.

There will also be live GAA action on television on Saturday evening next with a double-header of Leinster club SFC semi finals from Croke Park on RTE2 - Ratoath v The Downs at 5.15 and Kilmacud Crokes v Portarlington at 7pm.

But in Limerick all eyes will focus on next Sunday's clash of Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner.

The Waterford side are the reigning All-Ireland club SHC holders. The side in red and black have beaten the Limerick champions in each of the last three provincial campaigns; Kilmallock (2021), Patrickswell (2019) and Na Piarsaigh back in the 2018 final.

With no Munster club championship in 2020 due to Covid-19, Sunday will be Na Piarsaigh's first venture into the Munster club SHC since '18. 

The Kieran Bermingham managed side have used 21 players to-date this season and seven of that group would be Munster club debutantes - Evan Condon, Sean Long, Emmet McEvoy, Keith Dempsey, William Henn, Evan Gilvarry and Gearoid Synnott.

Jerome Boylan and Kieran Kennedy missed the Limerick SHC final win over Kilmallock due to injury and would bolster defensive options if fit for selection for the Caherdavin side.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media