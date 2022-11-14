Live TV confirmed for Na Piarsaigh clash with All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballygunner

LIVE television coverage has been confirmed for next Sunday's eagerly awaited Munster senior club hurling championship semi final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner.

The clash of the Limerick and Waterford SHC winners takes place this November 20 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.15.

The game will be live on TG4.

Indeed its a TV double-header of Munster club hurling next Sunday with the semi final between Ballyea (Clare) and St Finbarrs (Cork) live on TG4 from Cusack Park Ennis at 1.15pm.

The quartet are chasing a December 3 final spot.

There will also be live GAA action on television on Saturday evening next with a double-header of Leinster club SFC semi finals from Croke Park on RTE2 - Ratoath v The Downs at 5.15 and Kilmacud Crokes v Portarlington at 7pm.

But in Limerick all eyes will focus on next Sunday's clash of Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner.

The Waterford side are the reigning All-Ireland club SHC holders. The side in red and black have beaten the Limerick champions in each of the last three provincial campaigns; Kilmallock (2021), Patrickswell (2019) and Na Piarsaigh back in the 2018 final.

With no Munster club championship in 2020 due to Covid-19, Sunday will be Na Piarsaigh's first venture into the Munster club SHC since '18.

The Kieran Bermingham managed side have used 21 players to-date this season and seven of that group would be Munster club debutantes - Evan Condon, Sean Long, Emmet McEvoy, Keith Dempsey, William Henn, Evan Gilvarry and Gearoid Synnott.

Jerome Boylan and Kieran Kennedy missed the Limerick SHC final win over Kilmallock due to injury and would bolster defensive options if fit for selection for the Caherdavin side.