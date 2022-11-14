Limerick's history-making hurling manager John Kiely to receive honorary doctorate from UL

LIMERICK'S history-making hurling manager John Kiely is to be conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Limerick.

At this Tuesday’s Honorary Doctorate and Sports Scholarship Awards Ceremony in the University Concert Hall, Kiely will he honoured.

This is the first time that the Sports Scholarship Awards will be held in conjunction with an Honorary Doctorate Conferring Ceremony.

While Kiely will be centre of attention athletes from across various sports will attend and be presented with their scholarship parchment by UL President Professor Kerstin Mey.

In six seasons at the helm of the Shannonside senior hurlers, Kiely initially saw his Limerick side end a 45 year wait for All-Ireland SHC honours. He then moulded Limerick into a formidable force – winning four of the last five Liam MacCarthy Cup titles; including a first ever hat-trick for the county and along the way added four Munster SHC titles in a row for the first time since the Mick Mackey era of the 1930s.

Kiely’s Limerick return to training in the coming weeks ahead of the 2023 season when the heroes in green can win a four-in-a-row of All-Ireland SHC titles – only previously achieved by Cork (1941-44) and Kilkenny (2006-09).

John Kiely's seventh season as Limerick manager will commence when they play in the Munster Senior Hurling League in early January and then the Allianz Hurling League begins on Saturday February 4 against Cork under the Pairc Ui Chaoimh floodlights.

Limerick will also play Clare, Galway, Wexford and Westmeath in Division 1A of the league across February and March.