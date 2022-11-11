Na Piarsaigh footballers are first to face Waterford opposition in Munster club action

Na Piarsaigh celebrate their Limerick IFC final win over Dromcollogher-Broadford | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
LIMERICK'S Na Piarsaigh GAA club are guaranteed Munster Club Championship action for the next two weekends.
On November 20 it's their senior hurlers against reigning All-Ireland club SHC winners Ballygunner but this weekend, Na Piarsaigh's intermediate footballers are in action.
Na Piarsaigh play Waterford city side Roanmore in Kilmallock at 1.15pm.
They are no strangers to the Munster club championship.
Na Piarsaigh also competed in the Munster club IFC in 2014 – losing a semi final tie to Cork’s Valley Rovers, 1-11 to 1-8.
Kieran Daly, Kevin Nolan, Dean McLoughlin and Evan Egan all played in that tie and are again likely starters for the Caherdavin side.
Victory on Saturday would see the Light Blues into a November 27 semi final in Limerick against Tipperary champions Ballina, who include among their players former Limerick footballer Tom Lee, current Tipperary hurler Michael Breen and current Treaty Utd goalkeeper Jack Brady.
Fresh from making an instant return into the senior ranks with a county final win over Drom-Broadford, Na Piarsaigh will look to Gordon Brown, Eoghan Sherlock, Reuben McCarthy, captain Dylan Cronin, as well as their experienced quartet from 2014.
