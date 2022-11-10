Limerick's Munster U20 hurling champions to be honoured at medal presentation

LIMERICK’S Munster U20 hurling championship winning side will be feted at a medal presentation this weekend.

The Saturday November 12 event takes place in the Castletroy Park Hotel, where the 41-man winning panel will be presented with their provincial medals.

Limerick beat Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to win championship honours.

Managed by Diarmuid Mullins with coach-selectors John Meskell, Tommy Quaid and Richie Flannery, Limerick were captained by Jimmy Quilty with Aidan O'Connor vice-captain.

Limerick worked with a 41-man panel, representing 25 clubs, and used 22 players in their four game route to lifting the JJ Keannelly Cup (Munster title) in the TUS Gaelic Grounds last May. This was a ninth Munster U21/U20 title for Limerick.

Limerick progressed to lose to Kilkenny by one point in the All-Ireland final in Thurles.

This exciting group were minor champions three years ago and followed up with this U20 title with a final performance that returned 12 different scorers. Limerick were eight points clear early in the second half but Tipperary battled back and the men in green had to stand firm to lead from the start to the finish.

Five of this U20 panel also won Munster and All-Ireland SHC medals with John Kiely’s Limerick this Summer – Cathal O’Neill, Adam English, Colin Coughlan, Jimmy Quilty and Fergal O’Connor.

On the field of play, inter-county colleagues are in club opposition at present in the county U21 hurling championship.

The Limerick Premier U21 Championship is down to the semi finals – Doon v Mungret on Monday November 14 in Caherdavin at 8pm and Ballybrown v Ahane on Tuesday November 15 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm.

U20 PANEL: Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon); Aidan O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Josh O'Reilly (all Ballybrown); Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara, Liam Lynch (all Mungret St Pauls); Donnacha O'Dalaigh, Lochlann McHale, Ronan Lyons (all Monaleen), Conor Hanley Clarke and Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Fergal O'Connor and Patrick O'Donovan (both Effin); Jimmy Quilty and Sean O'Neill (both Blackrock); JJ Carey and Vince Harrington (both Na Piarsaigh); John Kirby and Patrick Kirby (both Patrickswell); Joe Sweeney and Michael Keane (both Adare); Liam O'Donnell and Sean Whelan (both Cappamore); Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), Adam Lyons (Staker Wallace), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Evan O'Leary (Ahane), Jack Franklin (Kilteely Dromkeen), Jack Molloy (Knockaderry), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Patrick Reale (Knockainey).