Search

08 Nov 2022

Fixtures confirmed: Six Limerick hurling and football champions learn their Munster club fate

Fixtures confirmed: Six Limerick hurling and football champions learn their Munster club fate

Na Piarsaigh to face All-Ireland club SHC winners Ballygunner

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SIX newly crowned Limerick club champions are now preparing for a title at Munster Championship glory.

The first two Limerick sides enter provincial action this Saturday November 12 at 1.15pm – Na Piarsaigh and Castlemahon in the intermediate and junior football championships respectively.

Both play quarter final ties in Limerick against Waterford opposition.

All three Limerick hurling champions will be in action on the weekend of November 19/20 – Na Piarsaigh play All-Ireland champions Ballygunner on Sunday November 20 at 3.15 in TUS Gaelic Grounds and on Saturday November 19 it’s Limerick v Clare on the double with Monaleen to play Doora-Barefield in Kilmallock and St Kierans to face The Banner in Ennis.

The last of the Limerick champions into action will be newly crowned Limerick SHC winners Newcastle West, who await either Nemo Rangers (Cork) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) in a semi final tie on Sunday November 27.

FIXTURES: 

Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship quarter final 

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford), Saturday November 12 in Kilmallock at 1.15pm

Munster Junior Club Football Championship quarter final

Castlemahon (Limerick) v Shamrocks (Waterford), Saturday November 12 in Coolyroe at 1.15pm

Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship semi final

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Sunday November 20 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.15pm

Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi final

Monaleen (Limerick) v St Josephs Doora-Barefield (Clare), Saturday November 19 in Kilmallock at 1.15pm

Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship semi final

St Kierans (Limerick) v Banner (Clare), Saturday November 19 in Cusack Park Ennis at 1.15pm

Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi final

Newcastle West (Limerick) v Nemo Rangers (Cork) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), November 27 in Limerick or Tipperary venue at 1pm

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media