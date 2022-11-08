Fixtures confirmed: Six Limerick hurling and football champions learn their Munster club fate

Na Piarsaigh to face All-Ireland club SHC winners Ballygunner
SIX newly crowned Limerick club champions are now preparing for a title at Munster Championship glory.
The first two Limerick sides enter provincial action this Saturday November 12 at 1.15pm – Na Piarsaigh and Castlemahon in the intermediate and junior football championships respectively.
Both play quarter final ties in Limerick against Waterford opposition.
All three Limerick hurling champions will be in action on the weekend of November 19/20 – Na Piarsaigh play All-Ireland champions Ballygunner on Sunday November 20 at 3.15 in TUS Gaelic Grounds and on Saturday November 19 it’s Limerick v Clare on the double with Monaleen to play Doora-Barefield in Kilmallock and St Kierans to face The Banner in Ennis.
The last of the Limerick champions into action will be newly crowned Limerick SHC winners Newcastle West, who await either Nemo Rangers (Cork) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) in a semi final tie on Sunday November 27.
FIXTURES:
Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship quarter final
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Roanmore (Waterford), Saturday November 12 in Kilmallock at 1.15pm
Munster Junior Club Football Championship quarter final
Castlemahon (Limerick) v Shamrocks (Waterford), Saturday November 12 in Coolyroe at 1.15pm
Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship semi final
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Sunday November 20 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3.15pm
Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi final
Monaleen (Limerick) v St Josephs Doora-Barefield (Clare), Saturday November 19 in Kilmallock at 1.15pm
Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship semi final
St Kierans (Limerick) v Banner (Clare), Saturday November 19 in Cusack Park Ennis at 1.15pm
Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi final
Newcastle West (Limerick) v Nemo Rangers (Cork) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), November 27 in Limerick or Tipperary venue at 1pm
