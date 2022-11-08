Search

09 Nov 2022

Ardscoil Ris bid for Dean Ryan Cup final glory in Limerick v Tipperary Munster hurling final

Jerome O'Connell

08 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK kingpins Ardscoil Ris go in search of a third Dean Ryan Cup title this Wednesday.

This November 9 in Nenagh at 1.30pm, the Limerick city secondary school play Thurles CBS in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior (U16 1/2) A Hurling Championship Final.

Entry for adults is €5, student/OAP’s is €3, while primary school pupils are free - tickets can be purchased here

The North Circular Road outfit have won Dean Ryan titles in 2009 and 2016 but have lost their most recent final appearances in 2019 (St Colmans) and last year to St Flannans.

Indeed with no Dean Ryan competition played in 2020 due to Covid-19, Ardscoil Ris are in essence appearing in a third successive Munster PPS Junior A Hurling Final this Wednesday.

Ardscoil Ris, the only Limerick side to play in the A grade at junior level, are managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Fergal Lyons and jointly-captained by James Coughlan and Eoin Carey.

Ardscoil Ris have beaten Nenagh CBS and St Colmans to reach this final, while their Tipperary opponents defeated De La Salle and holders St Flannans.

The Limerick city side have a 44-man strong - selected from nine different Limerick GAA clubs and four from south-east Clare.

In the panel are a number of the Limerick side that won the All-Ireland U15 Aarrabawn hurling title during the Summer - including that side's captain Patrick Kearney.

A number of this Ardscoil Ris junior panel remain from last season's Dean Ryan final - Darragh Horkan, John O'Connor, Marc O'Brien and Eoin Begley.

O'Brien and Michael Collins have already played Harty Cup hurling this season.

PANEL: Eoin Brosnan, Darragh Horkan, Darragh Jordan, Leo Connolly, David O'Keeffe, Adam Fitzsimons, Brian Connolly, Conor Bermingham, Harry McGann, Michael Duggan, Sean Harrington and Thomas Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh); Marc O’Brien, Cathal O'Doherty, Eoin Carey, Gareth Murphy, Morris Ryan and Sam Mulholland (all Cratloe); Conor Ryan, Jack Cosgrove, John O'Connor, Ronan Butler and Sean Lucey (all Ahane); Ben O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, Cuan Mac Giolla Cearra, Dylan Keogh and Jack O'Halloran (all Sixmilebridge); Conor Ryan, Darragh Gleeson, Eamonn Heffernan and Patrick Kearney (all Adare); Eoin Begley, Michael Collins and Rory Meade (all Clonlara); Cathal Foley, John O'Keeffe and Sean Fitzgerald (all Murroe-Boher); James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Paidi O'Gorman (Bruree), Luke Tobin (Parteen), Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen), Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Paddy Gardiner (Patrickswell).

Elsewhere, in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior (U16 1/2) C Hurling Championship, Newcastle West's Scoil Mhuire agus Ide are into a semi final against Waterford's St Augustines. Tralee CBS and St Caimins Community School Shannon play in the other semi final.

