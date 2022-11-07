William Lomasney urges Castlemahon to repeat the Limerick champions' Munster club run of 2013

CASTLEMAHON won the Limerick Premier JAFC title on Sunday to return into the intermediate ranks after a four year absence.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon club were also crowned Limerick junior football championship in 2013 and were to stay in the Limerick IFC ranks for five years.

In '13, Castlemahon defeated the Tipperary and Clare champions to reach the Munster club JAFC final .

There is little time to celebrate Sunday's final win over Feenagh-Kilmeedy with a provincial quarter final tie this Saturday against Waterford's Shamrocks.

Manager William Lomasney is hoping for another run in the provincial championship.

"Hopefully now we can push on next week against the Waterford champions in Munster. In 2013 we got to the Munster final - we played Keel above in Mallow. It would be great to get a shot at the Kerry lads (Fossa or Listry) again below in our own backyard if we can get over Shamrocks next Saturday," said Lomasney.

And, he is hoping that Munster GAA officials look kindly on their request for the game to be played in their own GAA grounds - similar to their 2013 semi final with Cooleen.

"Hopefully we can get it in Coolyroe and get a good crowd," said.

In their 3-10 to 0-7 final win over Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Lomasney said a lightening start was vital.

"I thought in that first half we really proved ourselves as the best team - the first 10-15 minutes won the game for us when we were against the breeze We win into half time seven points up and we just needed to push on then for the first 10-minutes of the second half which we did with a further two goals," he recalled.

"Our intention was to play against the breeze and then play into the scoring goals. We played Cappamore in very similar conditions three weeks ago and we were level at half time and pushed on in the second half. We really would be a second half team but we just seemed to get on top of them very early today."

The win promotes Castlemahon back into the top 24 club football sides in Limerick.

"All-in-all a great day for Feohanagh-Castlemahon - it’s 10 years since we won this so I’m just glad we got over the line. We got relegated in 2018 and then Covid came in and it put a stop-gap in things and last year we were very unfortunate against Croom in the quarter final. We are a hurling club but since we were out of the hurling, we have had a run of eight or nine weeks of consistent football and that has paid massive dividends," said the wining manager.

He was full of praise for coach John Halpin.

"A Kerryman from Duagh, who has been with us since last year. John has progressed us massively and his football skills, determination and attitude - only for John we probably wouldn't be here."

Lomasney also praised Castlemahon's neighbours Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

"In fairness Feenagh-Kilmeedy have come on leaps and bounds since they started out last year. Mike Downey has done exceptional work with them. We were under no illusions today - we knew this was going to be a very tight, tough battle - we just got a run of scores."