Provisional Allianz Football League fixtures emerge for Limerick's return to Division Two

THERE is nothing easy for Limerick in their return into Division Two of the Allianz Football League for the first time since 2007.

A provisional list of fixtures for the 2023 league has emerged and new Limerick manager Ray Dempsey will have just three home games and four trips away.

Limerick will have home games against Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

The newly promoted Shannonsiders will be on their travels to Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.

The Allianz Football League looks set to start on the weekend of January 28/29 with a trip to Ulster champions Derry.

And, the following weekend will see Limerick welcome Leinster champions Dublin to the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

February concludes with back-to-back away games to Louth (February 18/19) and Cork (February 25).

Colm O’Rourke’s Meath come to Limerick on March 4/5, while Limerick will be back up the M7 to play Kildare on March 19.

The league concludes for Limerick on the final weekend of March with an away tie to Clare.

Meanwhile the Limerick hurlers will commence next season’s Allianz Hurling League campaign with a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland SHC final against Cork.

The provisional fixtures show John Kiely’s hurling heroes will be travelling Leeside in round one for a Saturday evening fixture on February 4 in Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Limerick are also to play Clare, Galway, Wexford and Westmeath in Division 1A of the league across February and March with the round by round games yet to be finalised.

The fully confirmed Allianz League fixtures for next Spring are due to be published in the near future.