06 Nov 2022

Adare and Newcastle West renew rivalry in Limerick senior football final

Hugh Bourke (Adare) and Iain Corbett (Newcastle West) pictured ahead of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC final | PICTURE: Don Moloney

Jerome O'Connell

06 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SIMILAR to the hurling last weekend, this Sunday afternoon's Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship final is a meeting of the two standard bearers on Shannonside.

Adare and Newcastle West have each won three Fr Casey Cup titles across the last seven championships.

Indeed this Sunday (2.45) November 6 in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock will be the third Limerick SFC final between the clubs in six seasons – Adare were winners in 2017 and Newcastle West last year.

The winner on Sunday will then represent Limerick in the Munster club SFC with a semi final fixture on November 27 against Nemo Rangers (Cork) or Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary).

Before that, Adare and Newcastle West face-off in what is the last county SFC final to be played across the country.

Champions Newcastle West are looking to retain the title for the first time. In a 12th final appearance they side in black and white seek a sixth victory which would see them alongside Monaleen in the roll of honour and hot on the heels of fellow west Limerick clubs; Drom-Broadford (7) and Fr Caseys (8).

Adare play in a sixth final and seek title no4.

All would suggest that very little will separate these teams and the bookmakers gave a slight nod to the champions, who were priced at 8/13, while Adare were 13/8.

Newcastle West are managed by Jimmy Lee and captained by Iain Corbett.

They have a wealth of experience in Mike McMahon, Quilligan brothers Michael and Thomas and James Kelly; talent in All-Star nominee Cian Sheehan, Diarmaid Kelly, Eoin Hurley and rising stars in Emmet Rigter, Ruadhan O’Connor and Aaron Neville.

Adare are under new management this season with John Brudair as manager and Pat Donnelly as coach. The Drom-Broadford pair are no strangers to Limerick SFC final day but have had to plan this campaign without some injured players, including inter-county star forward Hugh Bourke. They are captained by Shane Doherty and to topple the champions will look to Paul Maher, Oran Collins, Robbie Bourke, Lyons brothers Mikey and Davey and Connolly brothers David, Mark and Ronan, who picked up an injury in the semi final.

That semi final saw the return to the football fold of Willie Griffin, who like Mikey Lyons, played in Adare’s 2010 Limerick SFC final loss to Monaleen.

Both sides arrive into the final with six wins from six and come Sunday evening only one 100% record will remain after a final that will be finished on the day.

It will be a busy Sunday for some in both camps.

Adare coach Pat Donnelly plays in the County JAFC final for Feenagh-Kilmeedy against Castlemahon at 11.45 in Tournafulla before dashing east for Kilmallock.

Newcastle West players Michael Quilligan and Eoin Hurley are coaches to the Monagea ladies football side in the Munster IFC final in Mallow at 11am before dashing north for Kilmallock.

