Search

05 Nov 2022

Two Limerick clubs go in search of glory in Munster Ladies Football Championship finals

Two Limerick clubs go in search of glory in Munster Ladies Football Championship finals

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick sides bid for Munster Ladies Football Championship titles this weekend.

This Saturday, Oola play Naomh Aban (Cork) in the Munster Junior final at 5pm and on Sunday, Monagea play Mullinahone (Tipperary) in the Munster intermediate final at 11am – both finals in Mallow this November 5/6.

It’s 2014 since the last Munster LGFA club title returned to Limerick – Murroe-Boher winning junior honours on that occasion.
Limerick senior champions Monagea are back in the Munster final which they lost to Castleisland Desmonds last year. They are looking to win provincial intermediate honours for Limerick for the first time since Athea won in 2000.

In September the west Limerick side retained their county title with victory over St Ailbes. That was their sixth successive Limerick SFC final and a fourth ever title - 2022, ‘21, ‘18 and ‘14.

Monagea made light of a short turnaround to defeat Dr Crokes (Kerry) in the provinical quarter final; 4-8 to 1-11 in Kerry. Then in the semi final, Monagea were off to Lissycasey, where they defeated Clare champions Fergus Rovers 0-11 to 0-4.

They play a Mullinahone side, which defeated Erins Own (Cork) in a semi final tie.

Managed by Martin O’Sullivan and captained by Yvonne Lee.

Also among their backroom team are coaches Michael Quilligan and Eoin Hurley and hence the 11am start on Sunday morning as the duo will be in the Newcastle West starting team in the Limerick SFC final against Adare in Kilmallock at 2.45.

Monagea’s bid for silverware will look to Catriona Davis, Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy, Laurie O’Connor, Ellie Woulfe, Kate Geary and others.

Before the Monagea title bid, Oola play their junior final on Saturday.

Murroe-Boher (2014) and Gerald Griffins (2000) have both won this provincial junior ladies football title.

While this is a first campaign into the Munster club championship for Oola, they face a Cork side who have won this title back in 1998. Indeed Naomh Aban won the Munster and All-Ireland intermediate title in 2003.

Ladies Football in Oola was only formed in 2000 but they have steadily progressed up the ranks – junior championship winners in 2016 and intermediate championship winners this season, after losing the final 12-months previous.

The east Limerick side defeated Firies of Kerry in the Munster semi final in Farranfore; 4-10 to 0-9.

At the helm of Oola is Richard Bowles. His side has experience in Karen O’Dwyer, Siobhan Moloney, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Leah Coughan and captain Amy Ryan. Supplementing the experience is the youth of Anna O’Dea, Lainey Stokes and others.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media