Two Limerick clubs go in search of glory in Munster Ladies Football Championship finals

TWO Limerick sides bid for Munster Ladies Football Championship titles this weekend.

This Saturday, Oola play Naomh Aban (Cork) in the Munster Junior final at 5pm and on Sunday, Monagea play Mullinahone (Tipperary) in the Munster intermediate final at 11am – both finals in Mallow this November 5/6.

It’s 2014 since the last Munster LGFA club title returned to Limerick – Murroe-Boher winning junior honours on that occasion.

Limerick senior champions Monagea are back in the Munster final which they lost to Castleisland Desmonds last year. They are looking to win provincial intermediate honours for Limerick for the first time since Athea won in 2000.

In September the west Limerick side retained their county title with victory over St Ailbes. That was their sixth successive Limerick SFC final and a fourth ever title - 2022, ‘21, ‘18 and ‘14.

Monagea made light of a short turnaround to defeat Dr Crokes (Kerry) in the provinical quarter final; 4-8 to 1-11 in Kerry. Then in the semi final, Monagea were off to Lissycasey, where they defeated Clare champions Fergus Rovers 0-11 to 0-4.

They play a Mullinahone side, which defeated Erins Own (Cork) in a semi final tie.

Managed by Martin O’Sullivan and captained by Yvonne Lee.

Also among their backroom team are coaches Michael Quilligan and Eoin Hurley and hence the 11am start on Sunday morning as the duo will be in the Newcastle West starting team in the Limerick SFC final against Adare in Kilmallock at 2.45.

Monagea’s bid for silverware will look to Catriona Davis, Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy, Laurie O’Connor, Ellie Woulfe, Kate Geary and others.

Before the Monagea title bid, Oola play their junior final on Saturday.

Murroe-Boher (2014) and Gerald Griffins (2000) have both won this provincial junior ladies football title.

While this is a first campaign into the Munster club championship for Oola, they face a Cork side who have won this title back in 1998. Indeed Naomh Aban won the Munster and All-Ireland intermediate title in 2003.

Ladies Football in Oola was only formed in 2000 but they have steadily progressed up the ranks – junior championship winners in 2016 and intermediate championship winners this season, after losing the final 12-months previous.

The east Limerick side defeated Firies of Kerry in the Munster semi final in Farranfore; 4-10 to 0-9.

At the helm of Oola is Richard Bowles. His side has experience in Karen O’Dwyer, Siobhan Moloney, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Leah Coughan and captain Amy Ryan. Supplementing the experience is the youth of Anna O’Dea, Lainey Stokes and others.