Jimmy Lee lauds impact of youth ahead of Newcastle West Limerick football final with Adare

JIMMY LEE assumed a dual role this season with Newcastle West GAA club – manager of the senior footballers and intermediate hurlers.

He had different backroom teams but given the large number of dual players Lee felt a dual mandate could benefit all.

The hurlers lost out after extra time in the semi final of the Limerick Premier IHC to Bruff, while this Sunday the footballers bid to retain their Limerick SFC title.

Newcastle West have three Fr Casey Cup titles won across the last seven years but this side’s bid has a fresh look to it with a number of young stars breaking through onto their panel and team.

When Limerick reached the 2021 Munster minor football final, there were three from Newcastle West in the starting team and they are among the newcomers to supplement their title bid.

“That has been important because it has actually been the catalyst for getting more out of lads because the competition is there and it’s there for Adare as well and they have competition for places as well. It’s extremely important for the life of the team because if you don’t have someone behind you chomping at your heels, then are you going to put in the extra bit of effort to get there. The lads are doing that at the moment when you see the likes of Emmet, Ruadhan, Todd, Sean, Evan and many more pushing the lads on and it gives it that bit more drive,” outlined Jimmy Lee.

Be it football, hurling or camogie, Lee is a staunch Newcastle West man and knows the value of county final day and indeed success to any GAA club.

“It’s always something to look forward to,” he said of the Limerick SFC final.

“The GAA is a big part of the community and it’s important for a club like Newcastle West to involve as many as we can and to get out there in the community and to be in finals is important to drive the club in the sense of getting people involved and of course youngsters like to see a bit of silverware and that’s what it is about.”

Silverware but not talk of back-to-back silverware?

“It’s title year 2022 and that’s what it is about. You can get bogged down in these things if you wanted to, but it’s my job not to let it affect the lads and that’s what I will be doing!

What of his unusual dual role this season?

“We managed it as best we could,” he smiled.

“It’s all about them (players) at the end of the day and about managing their workload. They have college and personal lives and you have to be fair to them. We ask an awful lot of them so it was about managing that aspect too. If we were to take training separately they could be out every night of the week and that’s going to create injures and problems,” he explained.

“We are happy enough with the way it is going. We have got through the heavy part of it and you don’t look beyond the last game.”

And, next on that schedule is and Adare side they are more than familiar with.

“They are a good team and know how to win and the management team of Adare know how to win so it has the ingredients to be a good game. We won't’ be taking the opposition lightly and that’s for certain.”