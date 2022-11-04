Pat O'Connor: Adare ready 'to make most of the cards you are dealt' in Limerick SFC final

AFTER six years at the helm, which returned three Limerick senior football championship crowns, Harry Gleeson departed his role as Adare manager ahead of 2022 .

Beaten in the final last year by Newcastle West, Adare made a statement appointment with former Limerick senior football manager John Brudair taking over the bainisteoir role.

Brudair of course guided his native Dromcollogher-Broadford to their historic Munster club success in 2008 and he brought one of his trusted former players Pat Donnelly with him to Adare as coach.

Adare club-man Pat O’Connor is a selector alongside Brudair and Donnelly.

“John and Pat have brought their own style and highlighted areas they thought we could improve on - they obviously had their homework done. We put some emphasis on strength and conditioning which we felt we needed to do and various different strategies as well. While there was a transition involved it went very smoothly and in fairness to the lads in the panel they are like sponges and are open to ideas all the time.”

He added: “The one thing about Harry, and we had fantastic success with Harry, and it wasn’t be design but every two years we seemed to have a different coaching team so when John and Pat came in this year and Micheal joined us later on, the lads were used to the transition to a new coach and that’s what it was.”

So a new management team and also a somewhat new-look side, albeit not all by design with four from last year’s Limerick SFC final team ruled out by injury – Hugh Bourke, Eoin Ryan, Eoghan Costelloe and Garrett Sparling.

“We have lost some serious players but that being said we took the attitude that we are where we are and it was an opportunity for other players to come through and we have seen them with the likes of Josh Twomey, Cian Sparling and we also had Jack Fitzgerald back to us this year after being out totally last year with injury and Mikey Lyons saw very little action last year - while we did lose players of the calibre of Hugh Bourke, Eoin Ryan, Eoghan Costello and Garrett Sparling and you can never say you wouldn’t be a better team with them but at the same it has given opportunities and that’s the way we have had to develop. In fairness to the panel of players they have never looked back and said we are decimated with injuries, we just got on with it and all clubs face injuries and you just make the most of the cards you are dealt,” said O’Connor.

And, despite the absent talent, Adare arrive into Sunday’s final with a 100% record.

“We came through the group stages where we didn’t play particularly well but managed to just do enough to get through - we did play well in our last group game alright against St Kierans and luckily enough we got over the line the last day (semi final Fr Caseys).”

On Sunday, county final day is a repeat of last year and of 2017 – a third Limerick SFC final meeting of Adare and Newcastle West in six seasons.

“The rivalry between ourselves and Newcastle West is of a recent nature - in the last five years we have won three county titles and they have won two; we’ve beaten each other in a county final and we’ve beaten each other in a county semi final. Its’a keen rivalry and they are a fine team and a fine club and we respect them and I have no doubt they will be equally motivated to get on top of us and I would imagine there will be little between the teams,” said O’Connor at a media launch of the final with sponsors Irish Wire Products.