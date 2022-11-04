Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week November 4-9

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the week November 4-9.
Friday November 4
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Bruff in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Coshlea Gaels v Monaleen in Doon at 8pm
Saturday November 5
County Junior A Hurling Championship Final
Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Newcastle West at 2pm
County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Ballybrown v Doon in Cappamore at 2pm
Knockane v Na Piarsaigh in Caherelly at 2.30pm
Sunday November 6
County Senior Football Championship Final
Adare v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 2.45pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Final
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Castlemahon in Tournafulla at 11.45am
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Ballybrown v Patrickswell in Mungret at 12noon
Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh in Mick Neville Park at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Monaleen v Blackrock in Monaleen at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
South Liberties-Crecora-Manister v Murroe-Boher in Crecora at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Templeglantine v Glenroe in Templeglantine at 12noon
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in Caherelly at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Dromin-Athlacca v Caherline in Athlacca at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Croom v Killeedy-Tournafulla in Croom at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Knockainey v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park 3G at 2pm
County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Bruree v Knockaderry in Ballingarry at 12noon
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fedamore in the Bog Garden at 12noon
Bruff v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballyagran at 12noon
Monday November 7
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Garryspillane v Adare in Doon at 8pm
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
Tuesday November 8
County Junior B Football Championship Semi Finals
Knockaderry v Castletown-Ballyagran in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockane/Na Piarsaigh in Doon at 8pm
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in UL North Campus at 7.15pm
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Pallasgreen v Killeedy-Tournafulla in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
Wednesday November 9
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park 3G at 6.30pm
Belville Gaels v Knockainey in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Newcastle West v Killacolla Gaels in Adare at 8pm
