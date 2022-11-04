Search

04 Nov 2022

Limerick GAA club hurling and football fixtures for the week November 4-9

Jerome O'Connell

04 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the week November 4-9.

Friday November 4

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Bruff in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Coshlea Gaels v Monaleen in Doon at 8pm

Saturday November 5

County Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Kierans in Newcastle West at 2pm

County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Ballybrown v Doon in Cappamore at 2pm

Knockane v Na Piarsaigh in Caherelly at 2.30pm

Sunday November 6

County Senior Football Championship Final

Adare v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 2.45pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Final

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Castlemahon in Tournafulla at 11.45am

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Ballybrown v Patrickswell in Mungret at 12noon

Mungret St Pauls v Na Piarsaigh in Mick Neville Park at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Monaleen v Blackrock in Monaleen at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

South Liberties-Crecora-Manister v Murroe-Boher in Crecora at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Templeglantine v Glenroe in Templeglantine at 12noon

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in Caherelly at 12noon  

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Dromin-Athlacca v Caherline in Athlacca at 12noon 

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Croom v Killeedy-Tournafulla in Croom at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Knockainey v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park 3G at 2pm

County Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Bruree v Knockaderry in Ballingarry at 12noon

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fedamore in the Bog Garden at 12noon

Bruff v Granagh-Ballingarry in Ballyagran at 12noon 

Monday November 7

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Garryspillane v Adare in Doon at 8pm

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

Tuesday November 8

County Junior B Football Championship Semi Finals

Knockaderry v Castletown-Ballyagran in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockane/Na Piarsaigh in Doon at 8pm

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in UL North Campus at 7.15pm

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

Pallasgreen v Killeedy-Tournafulla in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

Wednesday November 9

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park 3G at 6.30pm

Belville Gaels v Knockainey in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1

Newcastle West v Killacolla Gaels in Adare at 8pm

