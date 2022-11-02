Iain Corbett insists no talk in Newcastle West of winning back-to-back Limerick SFC titles

IT’S a seventh Limerick SFC final for Iain Corbett on Sunday when his Newcastle West play Adare.

This Newcastle West panel is brimming with fresh underage talent but there is also a wealth of experience with the likes of Corbett, Mike McMahon, Mike O’Keeffe, Quilligan brothers Thomas and Michael and James Kelly all survivors from their 2011 and ‘12 final losses.

Eleven years later, that core group have won three and lost three finals ahead of Sunday’s decider with Adare in Kilmallock at 2.45.

Sunday offers Newcastle West a chance to win back-to-back titles for the first time.

“If we achieve it, it might mean something but at the moment we are just focused on winning the county and firstly just getting to the county final and now winning another county title in 2022,” said Corbett.

“The target at the start of the year was to top the group because we had so many dual players that would give us one weekend off - the dual lads have had a crazy enough schedule so we had to manage that. We have a lot of strength and depth and that was tested this year with lads away and lads injured - the first round of the championship we had six lads playing their first senior game. The young lads that came in have performed, lads have lost form and there will always be changes to keep a bit of freshness. We had five U20s with Limerick this year that hadn’t played much with the adult teams until this year and they have brought a new drive and determination to push on and to try and get on the team,” explained Corbett of the evolution of the team.

After 2021 Limerick SFC success , Newcastle West won a landmark Munster club tie but then lost to Austin Stacks by 10-points.

“We were well beaten down in Tralee and we would have been disappointed with our performance that day. We felt we left a bit in the dressing room and it didn’t go great. Our target was to get back to a county final and we’ve achieved that.”

Sunday brings together the two current standard bearers of Limerick club football

“We’ve been the dominant teams for the last five or six years - I think it’s their fifth final in six years and even this year without the likes of Hugh Bourke and Eoin Ryan they have the know-how to win games and some people were probably tipping Fr Caseys (semi final) but Adare know how to win tight games and I suppose we showed that as well in our semi final,” said Corbett.

The inter-county captain was fulsome in praise for club manager Jimmy Lee.

“Jimmy is very player based and lets the lads drive it as much as possible - if we weren’t putting in the effort, I don’t think Jimmy would put in the effort. When he sees the work that we put into it he returns that and does everything that we need from a management team.” Management have made decisions where we have left off maybe a few marquee forwards to have a boost off the bench similar to last year and Diarmaid (Kelly) and Shane (Stack) both came on and were involved in the goal that got us over the line.”