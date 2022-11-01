In Pictures: Na Piarsaigh footballers lead way for hurlers with club championship title win

A WEEKEND to remember for Na Piarsaigh GAA with the club footballers winning championship silverware to match their hurling counterparts.
On Saturday, the Na Piarsaigh footballers beat Drom-Broadford in the Limerick IFC final to ensure promotion into the top flight and confirm a dual senior status for the Caherdavin side in 2023.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Members of the Adare Tidy Towns committee at the national awards which took place at the RDS in Dublin | PICTURE: Twitter/@adaretidytowns
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.