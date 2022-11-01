Kevin Downes stresses young talent was vital to Na Piarsaigh's latest Limerick hurling title

"EVERYONE of them is sweet!" beamed Kevin Downes after he won his seventh Limerick SHC medal.

"After every final it just seems surreal - it’s everything that you have been training for all year and for the amount of work that goes into this, it’s just great," said Downes, the only survivor from Na Piarsaigh’s starting team from their first final appearance in 2009.

"You would almost be afraid to look back and to start clocking up the numbers. I know it’s a cliche but every year takes on a life of its own and we don’t look backwards - that’s more for the rest of the club to enjoy that side of it. We just try to win as much as we can and keep improving - the good times are here now and we have to make the most of them," he stressed.

Not the first time, Na Piarsaigh found their best display of the campaign on county final day.

"It’s a great habit to have and long may it continue! It was a real team performance and we all clicked into gear - we were waiting for that to happen this year, especially up front maybe. We have been building through the year and the stats might not have been so favourable at the start of the year but we were building and looking to build every game. We are really chuffed at how it went," outlined Downes.

Last Sunday saw six players line-out in their first Limerick SHC final and that new talent is vital according to Limerick 2011 Munster U21 winning captain Downes.

"It’s hugely important and even as a senior group ourselves we are trying to invest time back into the underage and that’s really important and to see the lads coming through today and some lads on the panel today - we need that, we need lads coming through all the time and it’s super. As an older fella it’s gets even sweeter to see all these new fellas popping up and taking the lead."

He continued: "I am enjoying my hurling and even at the start of the year with the new split season we played our league and then the county lads come back and that’s a massive boost. It’s really enjoyable and we have a great group - the training is very good and the standard is very good and the craic is great as well."

Next up is a November 20 Munster club date.

"It’s always very enjoyable. I remember back in 2011 and Sean Stack used to always tell us that we would enjoy the Munster club and that journey. We will enjoy this and then knuckle down for another massive test in Munster."