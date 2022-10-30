Star-laden Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh sides meet in televised Limerick senior hurling final

FIFTEEN weeks after Limerick returned from Croke Park with the Liam MacCarthy Cup, the TUS Gaelic Grounds hosts the biggest day in the GAA club calendar on Shannonside this Sunday afternoon.

And, what a mouth-water prospect is in store this October 30 at 4.15 when the leading two clubs in the county Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh meet in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final, in a game that will be live on TG4.

A total of 10 players from Limerick’s 37-man winning panel of last July will line-out - Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Oisin O’Reilly, Aaron Costello and Micheal Houlihan with Kilmallock and William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan and Casey brothers Mike and Peter with Na Piarsaigh.

There will be no curtain-raiser to Sunday’s final, which will be finished on the day with extra-time and penalties if needed.

Limerick GAA promise a family friendly afternoon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on show and available to supporters for photographs.

U16s are free to this Sunday's final once accompanied by an adult. The entrance fees are €20 for adults with OAP/student prices €15. There will be no cash taken at the turnstiles with tickets available to purchase in Centra or SuperValu outlets and online here

It’s a third Limerick SHC final meeting of Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh – The Baalbec winners in their 2014 final and the Caherdavin side the winners in 2017.

It's a 20th county final appearance for Kilmallock. The holders are 12-time champions but are playing in back-to-back finals for the first time since 1991-92 and the men in green and white haven’t retained a Daly Cup crown since the days of their hat-trick; 1973-75.

Na Piarsaigh play in their 10th county SHC final since 2009 and chase title no seven, which would bring them level with South Liberties, and just behind the Big Four of Claughaun (10), Kilmallock (12), Ahane 19) and Patrickswell (20).

Both have played six games to reach this final.

Champions Kilmallock with one defeat (Na Piarsaigh) and one draw (Doon), while Na Piarsaigh have won all games bar a final group game draw with Ahane.

The men in green have used just 19 players and have had 14 different scorers accounting for a total score of 8-126 (39frees, 5 ‘65). They have conceded 7-91 (7-54 from play)

The Light Blues have used 21 players and had 12 scorers accounting for a total score of 8-127 (1-0pen, 40frees, 1 65). They have conceded 3-92 (2-49 from play).

So the paths to the final would suggest not a lot will separate these rivals. The bookies have Na Piarsaigh as 2/7 favourites with the champions Kilmallock available at 3/1.

Na Piarsaigh are managed by Kieran Bermingham and coached by Declan Fanning - a management team in situ for the last three years.

In south Limerick, champions Kilmallock opted for change for their title defence with former Kerry senior hurling manager and former Waterford senior hurling selector Fintan O’Connor coaching the side, alongside selectors Eoin Ryan and Paul Tobin.

On the field of play, a galaxy of stars awaits the attendance as the TUS Gaelic Grounds reopens after three months redevelopment work on the playing surface.

In total across the two panels there are 16 players that have won All-Ireland SHC medals with Limerick across the last five years - nine in the colours of the city men and seven with The Balbec. On top of those household names are some of the most experienced club hurlers in the county and some of the most exciting young talent in the county – Kevin Downes, Adrian Breen, Gavin O’Mahony and Paudie O’Brien down to Keith Dempsey, Emmet McEvoy, Shane O’Brien and Conor Hanley Clarke.

The new Limerick SHC winners will be in Munster club action on November 20 when they face into a semi final tie against Waterford’s Ballygunner or Tipperary's Kiladangan or Kilruane McDonaghs.