Granagh-Ballingarry and Mungret meet in Limerick Junior A Football Final

THE Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Junior A Football Championship title is up for grabs this Saturday October 29 when Granagh-Ballingarry and Mungret St Pauls meet in Croom at 3pm.

It’s the fourth tier of Limerick club football with the winner promoted into the Premier JAFC for 2023 to replace the relegated Monaleen.

Earlier in the year both these finalists were beaten semi finalists in the County Junior A Football League, which was eventually won by Camogue Rovers.

Granagh-Ballingarry are bidding to back-to-back county titles to follow up their Junior B win of last season.

Indeed the men in black and green followed up that county JBFC final win over Knockaderry with a run in the Munster Club Championship.

That was a fifth JBFC title win for Granagh-Ballingarry to add to wins by Ballingarry in 1989 and Granagh-Ballingarry in 1996, 2002 and 2010. They lost the 2018 final to Drom-Broadford.

So it’s a third county football final in five years for Granagh-Ballingarry.

The last football championship meeting of these sides was a 2018 JBFC quarter final tie, which the west Limerick side won 2-12 to 4-5.

Many in the Granagh-Ballingarry colours were in action on the hurling fields last weekend – losing a County Limerick IHC semi final and a West JBHC final both by one point.

Mungret are looking to return football championship silverware to the club, which won intermediate honours back in 1997.

The side in red are managed by Diarmuid O’Driscoll and captained by James Garvey.

Already this month the club’s intermediate footballers fell at the semi final hurdle in the Limerick IFC and back in early Summer Mungret lost to Croom in the County Intermediate Football League final.

Elsewhere, while the County IFC final also takes place this Saturday, Limerick GAA officials have confirmed another two county football finals for Sunday November 6.

The Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC takes place in Kilmallock at 2.45pm with Newcastle West and Adare renewing their recent rivalry. The Limerick SFC winners will be in Munster club action on November 27 against Cork’s Nemo Rangers or St Finbarrs or Tipperary’s Clonmel Commercials.

The Premier Junior A Football Championship Final has been fixed for Tournafulla at 11.45am with Feenagh-Kilmeedy playing Castlemahon. The newly crowned champions will be in Munster club action the following weekend against Waterford opposition.