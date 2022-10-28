Bruff and Monaleen battle for promotion back up senior hurling in Limerick Premier IHC final

BRUFF and Monaleen battle for promotion back into the Limerick senior hurling ranks this Saturday (3pm) when they meet in the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate club hurling championship final.

The winner in Kilmallock will replace relegated Blackrock in the 2023 Limerick SHC.

And, the newly crowned Premier IHC winners will represent Limerick in the Munster club IHC with a November 19 semi final to come against Clare’s Doora-Barefield or Kerry’s Causeway.

Both Bruff and Monaleen are previous Premier IHC winners – the men from the banks of the Morning Star winners in 2014 and the city side winner in 2016.

Relegated last year, the Castletroy based side are looking to follow in the footsteps of Murroe-Boher, who were the last club to make an immediate return back up senior when relegated in 2016 and then 2017 Premier IHC winners.

Monaleen were in the top flight for the the last five years before dropping down this time last year, while Bruff are in their fifth year outside of the senior grade.

Bruff have contested two previous Premier IHC finals - winning against Croom in 2014 and losing to Garryspillane in 2018.

Bruff, managed by Ray Hourigan and coached by former Cork hurling star Jerry O’Connor, arrive into Saturday’s final with five wins, two losses and a draw from their eight games.

Monaleen, managed by former Tipperary hurler Eoin Brislane, have six wins, one loss and one draw from their eight games.

When the sides met in round four back on August 1 in Caherconlish, Monaleen were one point winners; 0-24 to 2-17.

Captained by inter-county hero Sean Finn, Bruff will look to Paul Browne, Danny O’Leary, Paul O’Riordan and Kevin Bonar.

Monaleen are captained Lorcan Lyons and will have key players in Mark O’Dwyer, Donnacha O’Dalaigh, Ed Doyle and Luke Murphy.

These sides met in the U19 Premier Final in August when Bruff were 2-19 to 1-14 winner – Bruff will have Patrick Finn, Darragh Butler, Sean Murnane and Daire O’Brien most likely in their starting team, while Monaleen could also start with an U19 quartet in Ronan Lynons, Bryan Canny, Joseph Fitzpatrick and Lochlann McHale.