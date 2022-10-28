Search

28 Oct 2022

Dromcollogher-Broadford and Na Piarsaigh chase promotion back up senior in Limerick IFC final

Limerick IFC

Captains Kevin Noonan and Dylan Cronin pictured ahead of the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC final between Dromcollogher-Broadford and Na Piarsaigh | PICTURE: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE last two teams relegated down from the senior ranks meet in the 2022 Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship final this Saturday afternoon.

It’s Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh in Askeaton at 3.30 this October 29.

The winner will replace Galbally in the senior ranks next season and also play in the Munster club IFC with a quarter final tie in Limerick against the Waterford representatives on November 12.

Na Piarsaigh won this Limerick IFC title in 1975 and 2014.

The Caherdavin club played the last seven years in the senior ranks until losing a relegation play-off against Galbally last season saw them drop down to the IFC.

However they are on track for an immediate return to the top flight - Adare were the last side to accomplish this in 2016.

Na Piarsaigh were senior semi finalists in 2016 but in recent years their campaigns concluded with a battle against relegation.
The city side reached this county final with just four games played, due to two walkovers in the group phase. They beat Mungret in the semi final.

Drom-Broadford are looking to win a championship they last won in 1999. That elevation up senior kick-started a most successful spell that saw them win seven Limerick SFC titles from 11 final appearances and a Munster club title.

Garrett Noonan and Derry McCarthy are the only two survivors from that Munster Championship winning team still in the line-up for the west Limerick men.

Drom-Broadford have won five of six games to reach this final. Captained by Kevin Noonan, key men for Drom-Broadford will be Cillian Fahy, James Molyneaux, Jack Ryan and Sean O’Sullivan.

Na Piarsaigh play an intermediate football final on Saturday and a senior hurling final on Sunday but don’t have anyone who has featured on the field of play for both sides. 

The Light Blues are captained by Dylan Cronin and will have key players in Gordon Brown, Kieran Daly, Reuban McCarthy and Eoghan Sherlock.

These sides last meet in championship in the 2020 Limerick SFC relegation play-off semi final with Na Piarsaigh 0-14 to 0-10 winners. The sides met across the previous four years, 2016-19, with two wins each in the Limerick SFC group stages.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media