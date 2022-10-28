Dromcollogher-Broadford and Na Piarsaigh chase promotion back up senior in Limerick IFC final

THE last two teams relegated down from the senior ranks meet in the 2022 Griffins Coaches Limerick intermediate club football championship final this Saturday afternoon.

It’s Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh in Askeaton at 3.30 this October 29.

The winner will replace Galbally in the senior ranks next season and also play in the Munster club IFC with a quarter final tie in Limerick against the Waterford representatives on November 12.

Na Piarsaigh won this Limerick IFC title in 1975 and 2014.

The Caherdavin club played the last seven years in the senior ranks until losing a relegation play-off against Galbally last season saw them drop down to the IFC.

However they are on track for an immediate return to the top flight - Adare were the last side to accomplish this in 2016.

Na Piarsaigh were senior semi finalists in 2016 but in recent years their campaigns concluded with a battle against relegation.

The city side reached this county final with just four games played, due to two walkovers in the group phase. They beat Mungret in the semi final.

Drom-Broadford are looking to win a championship they last won in 1999. That elevation up senior kick-started a most successful spell that saw them win seven Limerick SFC titles from 11 final appearances and a Munster club title.

Garrett Noonan and Derry McCarthy are the only two survivors from that Munster Championship winning team still in the line-up for the west Limerick men.

Drom-Broadford have won five of six games to reach this final. Captained by Kevin Noonan, key men for Drom-Broadford will be Cillian Fahy, James Molyneaux, Jack Ryan and Sean O’Sullivan.

Na Piarsaigh play an intermediate football final on Saturday and a senior hurling final on Sunday but don’t have anyone who has featured on the field of play for both sides.

The Light Blues are captained by Dylan Cronin and will have key players in Gordon Brown, Kieran Daly, Reuban McCarthy and Eoghan Sherlock.

These sides last meet in championship in the 2020 Limerick SFC relegation play-off semi final with Na Piarsaigh 0-14 to 0-10 winners. The sides met across the previous four years, 2016-19, with two wins each in the Limerick SFC group stages.