Twelve Limerick hurlers among nominees as PwC All-Stars to be revealed on TV this Friday

TWELVE Limerick hurlers are among the nominees for the 2022 PwC All-Stars hurling team to be revealed this Friday evening.

A black-tie banquet will be televised live on RTE2 this October 29 at 7pm from Dublin’s Convention Centre.

All but three of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC winning team have been included among the 45 nominations. Not included from the team on All-Ireland final day are Dan Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan and Graeme Mulcahy - all three are previous All-Star winners.

Also to be revealed during Friday evening’s live TV show is the 2022 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year with Limerick defenders Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry Nash joined on the short-list by Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

Byrnes and Nash are bidding to be the fourth Limerick win in the Hurler of the Year across the last five years - Cian Lynch (2018 and ‘21) and Gearoid Hegarty (2020).

Byrnes is bidding to return the Hurler of the Year award to the Patrickswell club, who boasted Cian Lynch as the 2018 and 2021 winner.

Nash will be looking to return the national individual honour to South Liberties, who had Eamonn Grimes as the 1973 Texaco Hurler of the Year - one of the precursors to the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year.

The Hurler of the Year accolade will be voted on exclusively by the inter-county players themselves via the GPA.

Of the 12 Limerick All-Star nominees, all are previous winners except Mike Casey, who battled back from missing two championships through injury to regain his place at full back this season. The Na Piarsaigh man was previously nominated for an All-Star in 2018 and ‘19.

Across the Limerick nominations, Sean Finn is seeking a fifth successive award, while Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey are chasing a three-in-a-row of awards.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is nominated for the fifth time - he was an All-Star winner in 2020.

In the full back line, all three of Sean Finn, Mike Casey and Barry Nash are nominated.

It’s a fifth time on the short-list for Finn, who can emulate Pat Hartigan with five awards in a row.

It’s a third nomination for Nash, who won his first award last year.

Half back line colleagues Diarmaid Byrnes and Declan Hannon are selected.

It’s a fourth nominee for Byrnes, who has won awards in the last two seasons.

Liam MacCarthy Cup winning captain Declan Hannon is on the list of nominations for the sixth time - he has two previous awards.

In midfield, William O’Donoghue won his first award last year and is nominated for a third time.

In attack there are five Limerick nominations.

Kyle Hayes is nominated for a fifth successive year and has two awards to-date.

Both Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey have two awards to-date and are nominated for the fourth time in five years.

In the full forward line are Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan.

It’s a fifth nomination for Gillane, who has made the final selection twice. It’s a fourth nomination for Flanagan, who won a first award last year.