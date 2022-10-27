In Pictures: Granagh-Ballingarry and Na Piarsaigh hurlers meet in Limerick IHC semi final

NA PIARSAIGH scored a last gasp winning point to overcome Granagh-Ballingarry in the semi final of the Limerick intermediate club hurling championship.
The Caherdavin club advance to play Croagh-Kilfinny in the Limerick IHC final next month.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader in Clarina as Na Piarsaigh and Granagh-Ballingarry played out a thrilling semi final.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
A ‘Sorry, we’re closed’ sign is up during normal opening hours for the second time this year in Castleconnell Post Office
The first phase of the Northern Distributor Road is under way - but the second is in doubt | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.