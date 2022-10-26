Fixtures confirmed: Four Limerick GAA county finals this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend

THE first Limerick GAA championship silverware of 2022 is on offer this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend.

There are 10 adult club hurling and football titles on offer and four will be decided this October 29/30.

The flagship event of the local club calendar takes place on Sunday when holders Kilmallock play favourites Na Piarsaigh in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final.

The eagerly awaited Limerick SHC final takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.15pm and will be live on TG4.

The new Limerick SHC winners will be in Munster club action on November 20 when they face into a semi final tie against Waterford’s Ballygunner or Tipperary's Kiladangan or Kilruane McDonaghs.

There are three county finals on Saturday.

In the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final, Bruff and Monaleen meet in Kilmallock at 3pm.

Promotion into the senior ranks is on offer and the the newly crowned Limerick Premier IHC winners will play in the Munster club IHC with a November 19 semi final to come against Clare’s St Josephs Doora-Barefield or Kerry’s Causeway.

The Griffins Coaches Intermediate Football Championship Final pits Na Piarsaigh against Dromcollogher-Broadford in Askeaton at 3.30pm.

The winner will replace Galbally in the senior ranks next season and also play in the Munster club IFC with a quarter final tie in Limerick against the Waterford representatives on November 12.

The Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Football Championship Final takes place in Croom at 3pm - Mungret playing Granagh-Ballingarry.

This is the fourth tier of Limerick club football with the winner promoted into the Premier JAFC for 2023 to replace the relegated Monaleen.

Limerick GAA have confirmed that the Liam MacCarthy Cup will be on show at the Limerick SHC final on Sunday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and available to supporters for photographs.

U16s are free to Sunday's senior hurling final once accompanied by an adult. The entrance fees are €20 for adults with OAP/student prices €15.

FIXTURES

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, Sunday October 30 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.15pm

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Bruff v Monaleen, Saturday October 29 in Kilmallock at 3pm

Intermediate Football Championship Final

Na Piarsaigh v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Saturday October 29 in Askeaton at 3.30pm

Junior A Football Championship Final

Mungret v Granagh-Ballingarry, Saturday October 29 in Croom at 3pm