Live television details confirmed as Limerick club hurling kingpins meet in county final

THERE will be live television coverage for Sunday's Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship final.

The Sunday October 30 Limerick SHC decider between Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.15.

TG4 will have live coverage of the eagerly awaited final between the two standard-bears in Limerick club hurling for the last decade.

TG4 will show the Kerry SFC final at 2.15pm with East Kerry meeting Mid Kerry in Austin Stack Park in Tralee and then switch attention to the Limerick showdown between champions Kilmallock and favourites Na Piarsaigh.

A total of 10 players from Limerick's 37-man All-Ireland SHC winning panel of last July in Croke Park players will line-out - Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Oisin O’Reilly, Aaron Costelloe and Micheal Houlihan with Kilmallock and William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan and brother Mike and Peter Casey with Na Piarsaigh.

On top of those household names are some of the most experienced club hurlers in the county and some of the most exciting young talent in the county.

Between them, the Caherdavin men and south Limerick side have won 10 of the last 12 Daly Cup titles but Sunday will be the first final between the two dominant sides in Limerick club hurling since 2017, when the city side were winners. Their only other final clash was a 2014 win for Kilmallock.

Na Piarsaigh will be contesting a 10th county SHC final since their first final in 2009 and chasing a seventh success.

It's a 20th county final appearance for Kilmallock. The holders are 12-time champions but will be playing in back-to-back finals for the first time since 1991-92. The men in green and white haven’t retained a Daly Cup crown since the days of their hat-trick; 1973-75.

Next Sunday will be the first game on the new surface in the Limerick GAA Headquarters, which has been closed since July 19. A 'hardier' rye grass has been used while a synthetic all-weather surface has been installed along the sideline in front of the Mackey Stand.

There will be no curtain-raiser to the senior final.

Limerick GAA have promised a family friendly afternoon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on show and available to supporters for photographs.

U16s are free to Sunday's Limerick SHC final once accompanied by an adult. The entrance fees are €20 for adults with OAP/student prices €15.