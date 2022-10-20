Former Limerick U21 hurler confirmed on 31-man panel for TG4 Underdogs to play Waterford

ONE hurler from Limerick has been confirmed on the final panel in the TG4 Underdogs series.

Pallasgreen's Robert O'Donnell has featured prominently in recent weeks as the reality TV show progressed from trials to the final squad selection this Thursday night.

The season finale to the TV series will be a match between the Underdogs and the Davy Fitzgerald managed Waterford senior hurlers in the SETU Arena in Waterford on Saturday October 29 at 8pm live on TG4.

O'Donnell played U21 hurling with Limerick in 2012 - he was introduced as a substitute in the Munster Championship defeat to Tipperary.

That was a Limerick U21 team which had Dan Morrissey at full back, Declan Hannon at centre back and Shane Dowling in the attack.

In 2013, O'Donnell was full back on the Mary Immaculate College team managed by Eamonn Cregan that lost the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Also in the colours of the South Circular Road university side, O'Donnell actually played against Limerick in the Waterford Crystal Cup of January 2013.

In 2015, O'Donnell (pictured below) started three games midfield as Limerick reached the Munster Intermediate Final - losing to Cork. That was a Limerick intermediate team that contained future All-Stars Sean Finn, Richie English, Diarmaid Byrnes, Darragh O'Donovan and Tom Morrissey.

The current Underdogs mentor are Limerick's 2013 Munster SHC winning manager John Allen and Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall, who is also a former coach with Kilmallock in the Limerick SHC. The two Cork natives are joined by former Wexford All-Ireland Camogie winner Claire O’Connor.

The show is produced by Adare Productions, who since last April have followed the trials and tribulations of the players as they prepare to take on Waterford in a challenge match for the show finale.

The Underdogs series was open to male players, over the age of 18, who have never played with an inter-county team in the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

There are 16 different counties represented in the final 31-man panel. O'Donnell is the only Limerick player on a panel, where Clare (5) has the largest representation.

UNDERDOGS PANEL:

Limerick: Robert O'Donnell (Pallasgreen).

Clare: Cian O'Rourke (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), Cillian O Fionngusha (Clonlara), Dan Cunnane (Ogonnelloe), Evan McMahon (Feakle), Tommy Barry (Kilmaley).

Tipperary: Conor Floyd (Newport), Dave Ryan Rose (Ballinahinch).

Cork: Darren Kelly (Uibh Laoire), Joe Millerick (Fr O'Neills).

Waterford: Oisín Ó Dúnaigh (CLG na Rinne), Seamus Barry (Passage East).

Kilkenny: Martin Kelly (Blacks and Whites), Sean Buggy (Erins Own).

Offaly: Stephen Guilfoyle (Edenderry).

Galway: Cian Moore (CLG Droichead an Chláirín), Jack Kenny (Kilnadeema-Leitrim)

Wexford: Tom Stafford (Naomh Éanna), Tommy Foley (Raparees-Starlights), Shane Lawler (Rathnure St Annes).

Dublin: Eric Finn (Round Towers Clondalkin), John Casey (Setanta GAA Ballymun), Naoise De Bhaldraithe (Cuala).

Antrim: Aaron Smiley (St Brigids GAC Cloughmills).

Laois: Colin Palmer (Camross), Shane Phelan (Castletown).

Meath: Paul Fagan (Kildalkey), Philip O'Brien (St Patricks Stamullen).

Kildare: Reece Gavin (Moorefield).

Westmeath: Seamus Hoctor (Southern Gaels).

Longford: Karl Murray (Longford Slashers).