23 Oct 2022

Final four chase county final places in Limerick senior football championship

Limerick SFC Final preview and prediction - Adare v Newcastle West

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

23 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE final pairing in the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship will be decided this Sunday afternoon.

Champions Newcastle West meet Monaleen in Askeaton at 1pm and 2020 winners Adare play Fr Caseys in Feenagh at 4pm.

While Newcastle West and Adare are no strangers to county final day, city side Monaleen are seeking a first final appearance since the last of their six title wins in 2016 and Fr Caseys are looking to end a wait stretching back to 2009 to reach a decider.

The Limerick SFC final is set for November 6 with the newly crowned champions in Munster club SFC semi final action on November 27 against Cork’s Nemo Rangers of St Finbarrs or Clonmel Commercials of Tipperary.

First up Newcastle West face a repeat of last year’s last four tie with Monaleen.

The champions arrive into the semi final with five wins from five outings in the championship and prior to that they were also Division One league winners.

Managed by Jimmy Lee, Newcastle West are five-time champions but have never won back-to-back titles.

Opponents Monaleen are managed by Muiris Gavin and came the quarter final route with a win over St Kierans.

Many players in both line-ups were involved in Limerick Premier IHC semi finals last weekend but with contrasting fortunes - Monaleen reaching the county final with a win over Effin, while Newcastle West lost after extra-time to Bruff.

In the second Limerick SFC semi final, Adare play a sixth successive semi final when they face newcomers Fr Caseys, who are semi finalists for the first time since 2014.

Adare are managed by former inter-county manager John Brudair this season and won all five group games. They play an Abbeyfeale side fresh from ending their losing streak the knockout stages with their quarter final win over Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Adare won all five group games, while Fr Caseys lost just one - to Newcastle West in their final round game.

When these sides last met in the group stages in 2020, the men in blue were 0-17 to 0-12 winners but ultimately Adare regrouped to win championship honours, while Fr Caseys fell at the quarter final hurdle.

In 2019, Adare were winners, while in 2017 these sides finished level.

