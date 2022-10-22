Search

22 Oct 2022

Two intriguing semi finals in the Limerick intermediate club hurling championship

All your Limerick GAA fixtures for the next week

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IT'S semi finals day in the Nick Grene Limerick Intermediate Hurling Championship this Sunday.

First up this October 23 is the meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 1pm, while Croagh-Kilfinny and Pallasgreen meet in Claughaun at 3pm.

The meeting of Granagh-Ballingarry and Na Piarsaigh is a repeat of their 2017 quarter final, which the west Limerick side won. They men in black and green were also winners when these sides last met in 2018.

Granagh-Balingarry were also semi finalists last year - losing to eventual winners Effin.

Managed by Micheal Clancy and Eoin Kennedy and coached by Ger Kelleher, Granagh-Ballingarry lost in round one but have since won five successive outings - including last weekend's quarter final against Croom.

They are in their sixth year in third third tier of club hurling and looking to reach a first final in this period. Many in their panel also have the Limerick JAFC final against Mungret to look forward to.

Na Piarsaigh arrive into the semi final as a group winner with a 100% record. The Caherdavin side are looking to make it a senior-intermediate final double like 2020. Two years ago they lost this final to Newcastle West.

The second semi final pits Croagh-Kilfinny against Pallasgreen - these sides met in the group phase on August 6 when the west Limerick side were one point winners; 0-19 to 1-15.

Croagh-Kilfinny are looking to reach a third successive county final - JAHC winners in 2020 and IHC runners-up in 2021.

The side in blue and white, managed by 2023 Limerick minor manager Evan Loftus, arrive into the last four with five wins from five outings.

They face a Pallasgreen side that defeated Bruree in last weekend's quarter final.

Of the four Limerick IHC semi finalists Pallasgreen have played at a higher grade most recently - the east Limerick men are in their third down from the Premier IHC.

Pallasgreen are looking to reach a first Limerick IHC final since 2016 when they lost to Mungret after a replay.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media