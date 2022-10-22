Two intriguing semi finals in the Limerick intermediate club hurling championship

IT'S semi finals day in the Nick Grene Limerick Intermediate Hurling Championship this Sunday.

First up this October 23 is the meeting of Na Piarsaigh and Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 1pm, while Croagh-Kilfinny and Pallasgreen meet in Claughaun at 3pm.

The meeting of Granagh-Ballingarry and Na Piarsaigh is a repeat of their 2017 quarter final, which the west Limerick side won. They men in black and green were also winners when these sides last met in 2018.

Granagh-Balingarry were also semi finalists last year - losing to eventual winners Effin.

Managed by Micheal Clancy and Eoin Kennedy and coached by Ger Kelleher, Granagh-Ballingarry lost in round one but have since won five successive outings - including last weekend's quarter final against Croom.

They are in their sixth year in third third tier of club hurling and looking to reach a first final in this period. Many in their panel also have the Limerick JAFC final against Mungret to look forward to.

Na Piarsaigh arrive into the semi final as a group winner with a 100% record. The Caherdavin side are looking to make it a senior-intermediate final double like 2020. Two years ago they lost this final to Newcastle West.

The second semi final pits Croagh-Kilfinny against Pallasgreen - these sides met in the group phase on August 6 when the west Limerick side were one point winners; 0-19 to 1-15.

Croagh-Kilfinny are looking to reach a third successive county final - JAHC winners in 2020 and IHC runners-up in 2021.

The side in blue and white, managed by 2023 Limerick minor manager Evan Loftus, arrive into the last four with five wins from five outings.

They face a Pallasgreen side that defeated Bruree in last weekend's quarter final.

Of the four Limerick IHC semi finalists Pallasgreen have played at a higher grade most recently - the east Limerick men are in their third down from the Premier IHC.

Pallasgreen are looking to reach a first Limerick IHC final since 2016 when they lost to Mungret after a replay.