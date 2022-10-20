In Pictures: Monaleen hurlers overcome weather and Effin to reach Limerick Premier IHC final

MONALEEN defied the wet conditions and held off a strong Effin challenge to reach the final of the Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.
The Limerick city side will be looking to make an immediate return to the senior ranks when they play Bruff in the Limerick Premier IHC final on October 29 in Kilmallock.
In their semi final win over Effin, Monaleen scored five of the final seven scores to emerge victorious.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader in Fedamore.
