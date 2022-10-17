Search

18 Oct 2022

Limerick hurling side Ardscoil Ris face St Colmans in Dean Ryan Cup semi final

Jerome O'Connell

17 Oct 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S Ardscoil Ris look to reach back-to-back finals in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Championship this Tuesday.

The Limerick city secondary school play Cork's St Colmans of Fermoy in the semi final of the Dean Ryan Cup (U16 1/2) in Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock this October 18 at 1.30.

The old rivals are bidding to reach a November 9 final against Thurles CBS, who have beaten St Flannans of Ennis and De La Salle College of Waterford enroute to next month's decider.

It's a repeat of the 2019 since between Ardscoil Ris and St Colmans. The north Cork side were winners on that occasion and last year, Ardscoil Ris also reached this Munster Junior Championship final - losing to St Flannans of Ennis.

The North Circular Road outfit have won Dean Ryan titles in 2009 and 2016.

The Limerick city side defeated Nenagh CBS in their quarter final tie, while Fermoy overcame Rice College of Ennis.

Ardscoil Ris, the only Limerick side playing in the A grade at junior level, are managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Fergal Lyons.

Ardscoil Ris are jointly-captained by James Coughlan and Eoin Carey.

The Limerick city side have a 44-man strong - selected from nine different Limerick GAA clubs and four from south-east Clare. 

A number of the current panel remain from last season's final - Darragh Horkan, John O'Connor, Marc O'Brien and Eoin Begley all starters and still eligible.

Also part of the panel are a number of the Limerick side that won the All-Ireland U15 Aarrabawn hurling title during the Summer - including captain Patrick Kearney.

PANEL: Adam Fitzsimons, Brian Connolly, Conor Bermingham, Darragh Horkan, Darragh Jordan, David O'Keeffe, Eoin Brosnan, Harry McGann, Leo Connolly, Michael Duggan, Sean Harrington and Thomas Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh); Cathal O'Doherty, Eoin Carey, Gareth Murphy, Marc O'Brien, Morris Ryan and Sam Mulholland (all Cratloe); Conor Ryan, Jack Cosgrove, John O'Connor, Ronan Butler and Sean Lucey (all Ahane); Ben O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, Cuan Mac Giolla Cearra, Dylan Keogh and Jack O'Halloran (all Sixmilebridge); Conor Ryan, Darragh Gleeson, Eamonn Heffernan and Patrick Kearney (all Adare); Eoin Begley, Michael Collins and Rory Meade (all Clonlara); Cathal Foley, John O'Keeffe and Seán Fitzgerald (all Murroe-Boher); James Coughlan (Ballybrown), Paidi O'Gorman (Bruree), Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen), Luke Tobin (Parteen), Paddy Gardiner (Patrickswell).

Elsewhere, Hospital's John The Baptist Community School are the last Limerick side in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior B Hurling Championship. The south Limerick side play a quarter final tie next Monday October 24 against Corks' Coláiste Choilm of Ballincollig.

In the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior C Hurling Championship, Scoil Pól of Kilfinane are in quarter final this Wednesday against St Augustines in Cappoquin at 12.20. Newcastle West's Scoil Mhuire & Ide have already booked their semi final place.

