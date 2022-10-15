Four sides vying for final places in Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

THE semi finals of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship take place across this weekend.

First up this Saturday (4pm) is the meeting of Bruff and Newcastle West in Ballyagran and then on Sunday (1pm) Monaleen and Effin meet in Fedamore.

All are battling for a Limerick Premier IHC county final spot on the weekend of October 28-30 and to edge closer to promotion into the senior ranks.

"The Premier Intermediate division in Limerick is very close," explained Bruff star Sean Finn this week when speaking at the launch of the Plant For The Planet Games, which hope to highlight the impact of climate change and raise funds to plant trees in Africa.

Bruff are in their fifth year outside of the senior grade and are appearing in a fourth semi final in five years.

"We were very disappointed with how last year went, but even this year all eight teams in the competition are beating each other on different days. The top four go through to two semi-finals, we came second. So it is just a competition where all the teams are very close to one another, on the same level. In that sense it is a great competition, but a really tough one to win," said Finn, referencing last year when Bruff had to beat Murroe-Boher in a relegation play-off to avoid dropping to the third tier.

This Saturday, Bruff meet Newcastle West, who lost to Cappamore in last year's semi final.

“They (Newcastle West) beat us in the group game a number of weeks back on a poor evening. Any team could beat each other on any given day. It is just whoever performs on the day who will come out on top. As conditions worsen, it brings teams closer. It will be interesting, exciting. Newcastle West have done great work underage. They have been really good at hurling at senior level and football. Trying to balance both the last few months and they have done that well. It will be a challenge for us," said Finn.

Bruff have contested two Premier IHC finals - winning against Croom in 2014 and losing to Garryspillane in 2018, while Newcastle West are only in their second season in this grade after their 2020 IHC title win.

Both arrive into the semi finals with four wins, two losses and a draw from their seven group games.

On Sunday, it's the two newcomers to the 2022 Premier IHC grade that meet in the semi final - a Monaleen side relegated from the senior ranks last year and an Effin side who were promoted up as IHC winners last year.

Monaleen were of course senior last year, while Effin were last senior in 2015. The south Limerick men stayed four years in the top flight on that occasion, while the city men were in the top flight for the the last five years before dropping down this time last year.

Monaleen are looking to make an immediate return back up senior and reach a first Premier IHC final since their last title win in 2016.

The Castletroy based side are looking to follow in the footsteps of Murroe-Boher, who were the last club to make an immediate return back up senior when relegated in 2016 and then 2017 Premier IHC winners.