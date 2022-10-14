Details revealed for the 2023 Munster GAA Championship draws to be made this Saturday

THE draws for the 2023 Munster Senior Football Championship takes place this Saturday October 14.

The draw for next year's four provincial football championships takes place on RTÉ Radio 1 and will be streamed online on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the RTÉ News app from 4pm.

No draws are needed in hurling due to the round-robin format with John Kiely's Limerick already confirmed to have Munster SHC home games in the TUS Gaelic Grounds against Cork and Clare with trips to Waterford and Tipperary.

In football, Limerick and Kerry are seeded into the two Munster SFC semi finals as they reached the 2022 provincial final.

So the Ray Dempsey managed Limerick can draw Cork, Tipperary, Clare or Waterford. Limerick would be at home to Clare and Tipperary but away to Cork and Waterford.

Limerick can only meet Kerry in the Munster SFC final and that would be in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

So Limerick will have to win just their semi final to confirm their place among the 16 counties in the group stage of the All-Ireland SFC. The battle for the Sam Maguire will include will be the eight provincial finalists as well as the next best eight counties based on their league ranking - Westmeath, as the Tailteann Cup holders, are guaranteed a place.

If a Division 3 or 4 league team reaches a provincial final they then will be included in the Sam Maguire group phase, which means that the lowest-ranked Division 2 team that didn't reach a provincial final drops down to the Tailteann Cup.

After two promotions in the last three years under Billy Lee, Limerick will play in Division Two when the Allianz League commences next Spring with games against Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.